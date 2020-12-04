What’s new in digital learning? New programs launched for parents and teachers

Globe myBusiness and LEAD Philippines launch webinars on 21st-century learning & teaching.

Online learning has become the norm. Yet, the education community continues to face challenges in adapting and providing all the necessary resources and efforts to ensure that learning continues for every student. This includes the need to educate parents, teachers, and educational institutions on how to integrate technology to make online learning effective.

With Globe’s mission to be the most reliable and trusted partner for 21st century learning and teaching, it partnered with LEAD (Leadership in Education Academy and Development) Philippines, an educational organization that provides seminars and workshops for educational leaders and teachers, to bring a series of webinars and programs focused on the right tools and mindset to deal with digital learning.

Last Sept. 12, Globe myBusiness and LEAD Philippines presented Parents, Teachers & Technology: Parenting in the Digital Age. The webinar discussed how the attendees could protect their children and students against the harmful effects of technology. It featured Globe myBusiness Market Development Manager Cherrifer Santos and Business Enablement and Training Manager Georges Dizon as speakers.

Educational institutions, on the other hand, were able to gain insights on how they could cope with the current situation through the Interactive Learning Techniques: Helping Educational Institutions Thrive Today webinar held on October 17.

Panel speakers — Knowledge Channel Foundation, Inc’s Ivy Liezl Vinluan, Globe myBusiness’ Edison Superable, and Marz Fernandez — expounded on innovative tools and digital solutions that are available to help students and teachers recreate learning.

An awarding ceremony for deserving educators who met the criteria and standards set by LEAD Philippines was also conducted in partnership with Globe myBusiness last Oct. 31, in time for the organization’s 10th founding anniversary. Amid difficult times, it recognized the exemplary performance, achievements, and contribution of educators in the Philippine educational system.

Globe, together with its partners, empowers the education industry to digitally transform learning with the right tools and infrastructure and recreate the way students learn. To know more about this story, visit www.globe.com.ph.