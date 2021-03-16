Voters reject plan to divide Palawan

THE Commission on Elections (Comelec) on Tuesday said Palawan residents had rejected a proposal to divide the province into three separate areas.

In a message to reporters on Tuesday, Comelec spokesman James B. Jimenez said the Palawan Provincial Board of Canvassers proclaimed the rejection after a plebiscite was held on Saturday.

He said 172,304 residents voted against the division of the province into Palawan del Norte, Palawan Oriental and Palawan del Sur, while 122,223 people supported it.

Comelec said 23 municipalities took part in the plebiscite, with a voter turnout of 60. — Gillian M. Cortez