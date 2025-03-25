Home Video Economic empowerment is key to addressing women’s issues Video Economic empowerment is key to addressing women’s issues March 25, 2025 | 8:57 am “Economic empowerment is really a key to many issues that women are facing,” Quezon City mayor Maria Josefina “Joy” G. Belmonte said during a women entrepreneur event at Robinsons Galleria. Interview by Edg Adrian Eva Video editing by Arjale Queral RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR How research translates to real-life benefits QC Mayor Belmonte shares her message for Women’s Month Creating smarter cities in the Philippines