By leveraging and learning the basic skills and knowledge in AI, people can be who they want to be, co-founder and CEO of GevMe Veemal Gungadin said.

As early as now, Mr. Gungadin encouraged Filipino youth to educate themselves about the said technology and its tools to be more empowered in the future.

Interview by Almira Martinez

Editing by Jayson John D. Marinas

See related article: https://www.bworldonline.com/technology/2024/07/15/608238/leveraging-ai-to-upskill-workforce-in-the-philippines/