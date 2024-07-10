The rising number of Filipino Americans who want to give back to the Philippines is “partially rooted in identity,” said Audie T. Vergara, executive director of Apl.de.Ap Foundation International.

“A lot of the Filipino Americans I happen to come across today have been schooled in the United States, but they really have this interest to come back here to take whatever they do — say, in Silicon Valley — to the Philippines,” he said.

Interview by Patricia Mirasol

Editing by Arjale Jayrie G. Queral