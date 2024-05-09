Community engagement matters when it comes to fostering a sustainable economy, according to Riza Joy A. Abat, municipal environment and natural resources officer designate of San Juan, La Union.

The local government does its part in community awareness, but the local community has a bigger role, she said in the sidelines of the Pawi-CAN Sustainability Project launch of Athena, an executive assistant firm.

“If you’re a tourist, you become part of that local community for some time, and [thus] contribute to its sustainable development, as well as the preserving of its environment,” she said.