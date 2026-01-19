New Mazda CX-60 unveiled, priced from P2.89M

1 of 5

By Kap Maceda Aguila

IT’S QUITE astonishing to note that more Mazda CX-60 units have been sold in the Philippines than anywhere else in the world, with the exception of Japan. The number exceeds 800, according to Mazda Philippines President and CEO Steven Tan in a release from the company. “(The figure is) a testament to it being well-received by Filipino buyers,” he averred.

Mazda Philippines formally revealed the refreshed version of the CX-60 last week to members of the media. Positioned as a premium SUV, the CX-60 is said to “(offer) new refinements, making it even more unmatched in every way. These (changes) are much more than skin-deep, and is part of our commitment to continuous improvement.”

The enhancements, said the company, are in pursuit of the “perfect Mazda Jinba Ittai (horse and rider in one body) experience of car and driver in complete harmony.” To better the ride, the rear suspension now features more pliant rear springs and new bump stops for “improved compliance,” and dampers get increased rebound rates to help with vertical motion. Fitted to the front suspension are dampers with firmer compression rates and relocated front knuckle mounts for better stability, especially on difficult terrain.

Meanwhile, “recalibrated steering and stability systems also improve overall balance,” added the release.

The front-engine, rear-wheel-drive mechanical layout, continued Mazda Philippines, “(distributes) the lateral and longitudinal workload between the two axles.” Placing the powertrain units at the center also aids in transmitting power to the road surface more efficiently. Versus similarly sized SUVs, the CX-60 is also said to boast a more compact turning radius of 5.4 meters — just a little wider than the MX-5’s.

The Skyactiv-Drive eight-speed automatic transmission gets control and hydraulic valve improvements “for smoother, more responsive combustion-engine-to-electric-motor transitions and a wider gear range for the best balance of enjoyable driving dynamics and environmental performance.”

A new 3.3-liter, six-cylinder engine — either gas or diesel — is under the hood of the CX-60, with both powerplants promising less vibration, with a smooth and quiet engine tone at low speeds, and “a clean and engaging sound” at full throttle. It delivers 284ps and 450Nm (gas); 254ps and 550Nm (diesel), with both engines utilizing Mazda Hybrid technology featuring a 48-volt hybrid system with a lithium-ion battery pack.

Further improvements are made to NVH (noise, vibration, and harshness) levels through thicker and denser sound insulation material on the dashboard and “increased coverage that now includes the upper part of the cowl.” The trunk side trim also gets enhanced sound insulator coverage, and a new steering column joint and reinforced doors reduce unwanted interior vibrations.

A 12.3-inch digital instrument panel, 12.3-inch infotainment center display, and a 10.4-inch head-up display put “everything right where it is needed,” while the Mazda Commander Control knob has been “optimally positioned” to “allow operation with the user’s arm resting comfortably on the center arm rest.” The unique Driver Personalization System makes it easy for drivers to set their ideal driving position. “After entering the driver’s height data via the infotainment center display, the automatic driving position guide uses a camera to detect the location of their eyes. It then automatically adjusts the seat, steering wheel, Active Driving Display, and door mirrors to match the driver’s eye position,” said Mazda Philippines.

Facial recognition technology is used to register driver preferences. “Once the driver is detected, the Mazda CX-60 automatically restores more than 250 stored settings to match preferences, including vehicle, audio, and climate control settings. The system stores settings for up to six different users, plus guests.”

Both variants have a frameless auto-dimming rearview mirror, front seat ventilation, wireless device charging, ambient lighting, panoramic sunroof, and dual-zone climate control with rear vents. The latest-generation Mazda Connect allows passengers to connect wirelessly via Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and content is pumped through a 12-speaker Bose Sound system.

All Mazda CX-60 variants feature 20-inch aluminum alloy wheels with 235/50R20 tires, a panoramic sunroof, and a hands-free power tailgate with height memory adjustment. The 3.3L AWD HEV Turbo showcases the signature Mazda design with its machine-cut alloy wheels, bar-type grille, bright chrome on the front fenders, side window molding, and exhaust finishers. The 3.3L AWD HEV Turbo-D Sport receives black metallic alloy wheels, a dark honeycomb grille, dark side-window molding, dark exhaust garnish, and black side-view mirrors.

Perhaps most surprising, compared to elsewhere in the region, is pricing. Mr. Tan said that the asking price of P2.89 million for the Mazda CX-60 3.3L AWD HEV Turbo and P2.99 million for the Mazda CX-60 3.3L AWD HEV Turbo-D Sport — inclusive of a five-year free service plan which covers the periodic maintenance at six-month/10,000-kilometer intervals, for up to five years or 100,000 kilometers, whichever comes first — is much more affordable than in countries such as Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia.

Every purchase includes a three-year bumper-to-bumper warranty and a five-year hybrid battery warranty. Sales of the new CX-60 commenced last Thursday, Jan. 15.