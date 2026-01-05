Now serving

1 of 5

New palatal reasons to linger at Lexus Mitsukoshi

CONTEMPORARY CAR dealerships have been — for quite a while now, if I’m being honest — known for other things beyond actual cars on the showroom floor. As the truest touchpoint of auto marques, well, anything they do can and will be used for or against them, if you really think about it.

For customers waiting for their customary PMS work to be done, there are well-appointed lounges usually offering coffee or even snacks. For the showroom visitor browsing his or her next vehicle, there also “lifestyle items” to further pitch the brand and what it stands for.

These are standard fare compared to the extra touches that luxury brands like Lexus offer. Take the newly opened Lexus Manila Gallery — now just farther down Bonifacio Global City’s 8th Avenue from its original location. Four floors of everything Lexus and its ethos, which is, said Lexus Philippines Chairman Alfred Ty, “(The) philosophy… to treat each customer as we would a guest in our own home. It is what we call the omotenashi spirit. Our goal is to provide number-one quality in every vehicle and deliver the omotenashi experience to every single guest.”

At the Mitsukoshi mall, still on 8th Avenue, is a “semi-permanent” brand space for Lexus simply called Lexus at Mitsukoshi. It’s a pure showcase for the luxury automaker — one that leans more heavily on the lifestyle component to more clearly convey the values of the marque.

Attached to the Key Coffee Kissaten restaurant/coffee place, Lexus at Mitsukoshi leverages a natural affinity with the iconic Japanese coffee company which started in 1920. As you might have guessed, the brands share more than just their roots in Japan. As a number of Key Coffee tables “cross over” to the Lexus showcase, a dedicated “Lexus selection” has been concocted — a menu that can be had at either Key or Lexus establishment (you just have to ask for the “Lexus menu”) to peruse the choices.

Just before the end of the year, we were invited over to the Lexus side to be among the first to sample several of the newest additions to the Lexus menu. Eight new entries (five food selections, three drinks) have been imagined by Key Chef Mianne Manguiat. A handful are interpretations of familiar Japanese faves, while the drinks are imaginative yet homey renditions that should keep you coming back for more.

The new additions are headlined by the Karaage Udon (P530), which is served with the dashi consommé on the side so you can have your druthers on how much liquid you want to pour onto the crispy chicken bites and udon. The Omurice (P530) is Chef Manguiat’s take on the familiar soft scrambled egg that the Japanese always seem to do just right. It melds chicken fried rice with tomato demi-glace as counterpoint. Who doesn’t love rice, right?

For those who want to opt for lighter indulgence to perhaps pair with Key coffee (or the drinks below), Pomodoro Toast (P320) is shokupan (soft white bread) with pomodoro, tsukune (chicken meatballs), bell pepper, and cheese — like a slice of fluffy pizza. Something a little more filling is the classic Katsu Sando (P480), a mouthful of juicy pork katsu “sandwiched with slaw and special sauce in shokupan bread.”

Leave some room for dessert — specifically, the new Berry Parfait (P320) with crumble, vanilla Diplomat Cream (or Crème Diplomate, a light blend of pastry cream, whipped cream, and gelatin), and mixed berry compote with balsamic vinegar and fresh berries.

I mentioned drinks, right? I went for the Melon Citrus Cream Soda (P190), a pleasant, moderately sweet (I was expecting it to be sinfully sweet) thirst quencher that blends melon, lime, and soda water — topped off with milk foam. I’ll take another one, thank you very much.

If you’re a little more adventurous or your tastebuds are ready to step out of their comfort zone, let me know how the Velvet Peach and Toffee (P285) is. It’s a melange of ginger ale, peach, brown toffee crumble, and milk foam. Finally, because it’s Key Coffee, there’s Chili Mint Nama Latte (P210), a coffee creation for those craving something out of the ordinary. Chili, mint, and nama chocolate (that soft Japanese confection made from high-quality chocolate, fresh cream, and butter — cubed and dusted with cocoa powder) put a twist on No. 18 espresso. These new drinks are additions to the staple signature Sakura Fizz (P170).

That Lexus at Mitsukoshi is conveniently located within a mall means it gets the foot traffic and attention outside of those actively looking for their next vehicle. For Lexus Philippines, it’s all good. Even if people come in just to marvel at the vehicles, browse Lexus-brand merchandise or, now, indulge in a growing number of palatal selections, at the end of the day if they come away feeling that omotenashi feeling/filling, then it’s a job well done.

For more information, visit the Lexus website at https://www.lexus.com.ph/en.html or its social media pages on Facebook and Instagram (@lexusph); download the MyLexus App available on both Android and iOS users to receive live updates and access other premium services.