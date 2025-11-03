Toyota flexes new vehicles, recommits to decarbonization

1 of 4

Something old, something new at the Japan Mobility Show 2025

By Kap Maceda Aguila

THE RECENT Japan Mobility Show (JMS) 2025 once again proved how much it is an important showcase of what is and what’s to come in mobility. The biennial show was held once more at the Tokyo Big Sight or Tokyo International Exhibition Center in the Ariaki Minami district of the Tokyo Waterfront City.

Toyota Motor Philippines sent a huge contingent of media and content creators to Tokyo where key executives of the brand mapped out the aspirations of the world’s leading automobile maker — particularly with regard to its operations and presence in the ASEAN region.

Toyota, Lexus, Daihatsu, Gazoo Racing, and the new ultra-luxury marque Century remain committed to the multi-pathway approach of the group, and continue to espouse the notion that carbon is the enemy, not any one powertrain. The clear message from its JMS stint — as elucidated by Toyota executives — also remains to be the continuing effort of the group in providing mobility for all; empowering even the differently abled to be able to lead mobile, more enabled lives.

Toyota Motor Asia Executive Vice-President Pras Ganesh reminded how the focus, as defined in JMS 2023, has continued to evolve from actual cars to mobility, and — in parallel — the “many ways to decarbonize at speed and scale.” A battery electric vehicle is not the single answer because the world’s various markets have various needs and state of readiness to full electric. Decarbonization can take the form of the use of e-fuels or biofuels, and the many powertrains that indeed cut the emission of carbon: battery electric, plug-in hybrid electric, low-carbon internal combustion engines, and hydrogen fuel cell electric.

For Toyota in the ASEAN region, widely touted to be the next growth area, Mr. Pras mentioned a so-called “30 x 30” mission: to realize 30% of vehicle sales comprised of electrified vehicles by 2030. A majority of these electrified vehicles will be hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs). Taken as a whole, the effort to decarbonize, maintained the Toyota executive, will redound in benefit equal to the planting of 25 million trees.

That’s certainly something to write home about — and we’ll have more reportage coming your way in the weeks ahead.