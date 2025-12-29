SUZUKI PHILIPPINES, INC. (SPH) recently reported that the Suzuki Dzire Hybrid GLX CVT and Suzuki Fronx Hybrid SGX AT posted “strong performances” at the recently concluded Department of Energy (DoE) 2025 Fuel Eco-Run (FER) held at the Tarlac-Pangasinan-La Union Expressway (TPLEX).

The DoE Fuel Eco-Run aims to promote fuel-efficiency awareness among motorists and encourage automotive manufacturers to develop vehicles that help reduce fuel consumption and emissions. Suzuki participated under the internal combustion engine (ICE) category, showcasing “two of its fuel-efficient hybrid models” in the Philippine market.

Based on the official results released by the DoE, the Suzuki Dzire Hybrid GLX CVT achieved 36.10-kpl gasoline-equivalent fuel economy, highlighting its class-leading efficiency for daily city and long-distance driving. Meanwhile, the Suzuki Fronx Hybrid SGX AT recorded 24.69kpl.

“These results affirm Suzuki’s philosophy of delivering practical and efficient vehicles that respond to real-world driving conditions,” said SPH Automobile Division General Manager Norihide Takei. “The DoE Fuel Eco-Run is an important platform that objectively measures fuel efficiency, and we are proud that both the Dzire Hybrid and the Fronx Hybrid demonstrated strong performance under standardized testing.”

He added, “Fuel efficiency is not just about savings, it is about sustainability and responsible mobility. Through models like the Dzire Hybrid and Fronx Hybrid, Suzuki continues to support the government’s efforts toward energy conservation while providing Filipinos with reliable, economical vehicles they can depend on every day.”

Suzuki Philippines also expressed its appreciation to the DoE for recognizing the brand’s participation and support in promoting energy-efficient transportation. The company said it remains committed to offering vehicles that combine efficiency, reliability, and value, aligned with the evolving needs of Filipino motorists.

