CENTRO NIPPON Fruehauf Cooltech, Inc. (CFCI), in partnership with Sojitz Fuso Philippines Corp., introduced the Fuso F-resh Refrigerated Van, a cold-chain solution born from the fusion of Japanese engineering and Filipino manufacturing expertise. Mounted on the reliable Fuso Canter FE71, the F-resh Ref Van is designed to meet the growing demands of the Philippines’ food, pharmaceutical, and logistics industries with “unmatched efficiency, durability, and sustainability.”

The F-resh Ref Van is a product of the longstanding collaboration between CFCI and Sojitz Fuso, combining Fuso’s trusted chassis platform with the precision-engineered refrigerated body technology of Nippon Fruehauf Japan. Nippon Fruehauf’s design has passed the stringent Japanese Industrial Standard (JIS) tests, ensuring that the F-resh delivers exceptional strength, insulation, and long-term reliability.

The refrigerated body uses eco-friendly, high-quality materials, including Extruded Polystyrene (XPS) known for superior insulation and thermal stability. Lightweight yet durable aluminum sheet panels further enhance cooling efficiency while being fully recyclable — aligning the F-resh with global sustainability practices.

Ensuring steady and efficient cooling performance is the C-Temp refrigeration system, equipped with a Japanese-brand compressor recognized for consistent temperature control and energy efficiency. This guarantees that meats, produce, pharmaceuticals, and other sensitive cargo remain protected even under the Philippines’ harsh tropical climate.

To reinforce customer confidence, the F-resh Ref Van includes a comprehensive two-year/100,000-km warranty, ensuring strong after-sales support and long-term operational value. This warranty, made possible through the CFCI-Fuso partnership, underscores both companies’ commitment to reliability and customer success.