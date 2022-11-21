THREE RAFFLE winners will join the growing ranks of people gifted with a lifetime’s worth of free fuel from Seaoil, the leading independent fuel brand. The sixth edition of the Seaoil Lifetime Free Gas promo will award one winner each from Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao.

“On top of the coveted lifetime free gas grand prize, customers get a chance to win various prizes,” said Seaoil in a release. The major consolation prize this year is an exclusive price of P10 per liter of fuel for one year through PriceLocq, Seaoil’s mobile app that allows customers to purchase fuel in advance for later use. A total of nine winners — three each from Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao — plus three TNVS drivers and delivery riders (one per draw), will receive the prize.

Other prizes include P3,000 worth of Seaoil gift certificates and PriceLocq vouchers. A total of 75 winners will be selected, plus recipients of P3 million worth of instant prizes such as discounts on fuel, free engine oils, PriceLocq vouchers, and Maya vouchers. Said Seaoil CEO Glenn Yu, “The Lifetime Free Gas promo is one of the many ways we thank and look after our customers. A lifetime supply of fuel will empower them to convert their savings to additional resources for their families, such as funds for vacation or investments.”

The sixth Lifetime Free Gas promo runs from Nov. 14 to Feb. 13, 2023. To qualify, customers must be 18 years old and above, and have a valid Philippine driver’s license. One raffle coupon is earned for every P500 worth of purchase (single or accumulated receipts) of Seaoil fuels, or for every one liter of Seaoil Lubricants from stations nationwide. Purchases from Seaoil’s official stores in Lazada and Shopee are also eligible for raffle coupons. For more information, visit the company’s official Facebook page or www.lifetimefreegas.com.