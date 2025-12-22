Gazoo Racing & Grocery Runs

1 of 6

The Toyota GR Corolla is the daily driving track weapon you’ve been waiting for

GAZOO RACING (or, more commonly, GR) has found a solid footing as a sportier, aspirational sub-brand in the ambit of Toyota — a marque successfully conveying heightened performance values that the now-familiar logo stands for.

GR complements Toyota Racing Development (which is retained for truck/off-road products) to enshrine the leading automaker’s elevated intentions. Here in the country, in addition to the GR Supra, GR 86, and GR Yaris, Toyota has deployed the moniker as a suffix in so-called “GR-S” editions of its more mainstream vehicle models — reflecting the same sportier ethos through aesthetic touches.

Last week, Toyota Motor Philippines (TMP) celebrated the GR-prefixed models through a “GR Track Day” at the Clark International Speedway in Angeles, Pampanga — attended by invitees from car clubs and, later, media and content creators who were able to reasonably push and experience the dynamic driving proffered by the vehicles — including the highly modified Toyota Tamaraw OMR (one-make race) examples set to wage battle next year at the Toyota Gazoo Racing Philippine Cup.

The undoubted star of the show was the newest GR product set to formally enter TMP showrooms tomorrow, Dec. 23. We had limited seat time behind the wheel and in the second row of the alpha version of Toyota’s iconic nameplate that is the Corolla.

“We have always wanted Toyota Gazoo Racing to be an experiential brand; a brand best explained when experienced firsthand. So we will be bigger in terms of providing customers and GR owners that. (These are) performance cars, and you’re not just getting a car but the whole experience that comes with it,” said TMP Vice-President for Marketing Services Division Elvin Luciano in an interview with “Velocity” on the sidelines of the GR Track Day.

EVERYDAY PERFORMER

As for the GR Corolla, it slots in pricing between the smaller GR Yaris and the liftback coupe GR Supra. Significantly, this is the first four-door GR product — one that offers commensurate (i.e. comfortable) accommodations for rear-seat passengers. This means the GR Corolla can truly be an everyday or even family vehicle up for both spirited driving and obligations.

I got to sit in the second row, and I pleasantly noted the decent leg, elbow, and headroom — which is expected since it is a veritable twin of the garden-variety Corolla hatchback (with a form factor I like, if I may add). Of course, the GR version gets numerous sporty touches and upgrades. Seats are wrapped in faux leather, and the ones in front are properly bolstered in anticipation of sprightlier journeys. There are numerous soft-touch surfaces that further justify the asking price (starting at P3.811 million).

The trunk offers a respectable 505 liters of cargo space, with the rear seats up. It nixes a spare tire for a tire repair kit, which obviously makes the car lighter for even nimbler performance.

Speaking of, the GR Corolla gets 18-inch 235/40 aluminum wheels and tires, bi-LED headlights with manual leveling, LED daytime running lamps, and a rear spoiler — to go along with a triple exhaust, functional air vents, and a diffuser “to improve overall performance.” Toyota fits MacPherson struts with coil springs in the front suspension, and double wishbone suspension with coil springs in the rear.

I concur with TMP when the company says that the GR Corolla (as in other GR products) interiors are “driver-focused.” It’s an all-digital affair with a 12.3-inch multi-info display, head-up display, and a modest seven-inch central touch screen with AM/FM, wireless Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto. All-wheel-drive motivation comes from a 1.6-liter turbocharged engine (G16E-GTS) which submits a peak output of 300ps and 400Nm. Interestingly, this is the same three-cylinder mill deployed on the GR Yaris.

Behind the wheel and on the track, I noted the extroverted, effusive driving and handling — not as go-kart-like as the GR Yaris, but aggressive and exciting on its own. The growl is present but not overwhelming — just to remind you that this is a GR, after all.

The GR Corolla measures 4.408-m long, 1.851-m wide, and 1.479-m tall — larger than the 3.995-m, 1.805-m, and 1.455-m dimensions of the aforementioned GR Yaris, and marginally longer and taller versus the 4.379-m, 1.854-m, and 1.299-m measurements of the GR Supra.

The high-performance Corolla receives the latest version of the Toyota Safety Sense (TSS) advanced driver assistance system (ADAS). The suite includes a pre-collision system, automatic high beam, lane tracing assist, and lane departure alert. The A/T variant (with pricing from P3.995 million comes with dynamic radar cruise control, while the M/T variant gets adaptive cruise control. Choose from Emotional Red, Precious Metal, Black, and Super White exterior hues.

Pragmatic yet passionate, the GR Corolla makes a case for being a smart choice that even your practical-minded spouse will agree with.

For more information check out https://www.toyota.com.ph/gr-corolla or visit any GR Performance dealership (the list is here: https://www.toyota.com.ph/tgrphilippines/dealership).

“For the GR fans, racing fans, and car enthusiasts, we’re also preparing more activities for next year. I can’t delve into details yet, but what we can say are more activities, more spaces and more opportunities for the community to come together and celebrate the love for cars and motor sports,” concluded Mr. Luciano.