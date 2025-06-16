Still a fresh pick

1 of 4

A taste of Asador with the Ford Territory

By Pablo Salapantan

FOLLOWING the launch of the Ford Territory a couple of years ago, it had been an instant hit with many new car buyers. Now in its second generation, the Territory has carved out a reputation for being practical, spacious, feature-packed, and for providing value for money.

But how does it fare now amid more competition in its segment? We reacquainted ourselves with the model during a short but fulfilling (and filling) southward media drive.

If there’s one thing the Ford Territory has going for it is that among the competitors it’s considered one of the more stylish options. I’m well aware that most of the people who buy the Territory are younger and “more in-tune-with-the-times” type of people.

As such, Ford Philippines’ idea for a media drive was to bring us to a place ripe for Instagram stories and TikTok videos, the Asador restaurant in Alfonso, Cavite. This place is the brainchild of a family along with Chef Chele of Gallery by Chele fame.

Our convoy of Territory SUVs drove out of the Metro bright and early and headed south in an organized and rather relaxed fashion. The Territory’s party trick has always been space and comfort, and I was reminded of how this latest generation takes it further with more space and, somehow, a better ride.

Another great thing about the Territory is that it offers the complete experience in terms of what a 2025 car buyer wants — all the accoutrements like Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and many more are standard.

We arrived at a seemingly very private farm estate which houses Asador. The design of the building is very modern and functional, much like the Territory. We weren’t able to take photos of the main structure due to privacy concerns; the restaurant is sandwiched between two homes.

Our delegation was then shepherded up the restaurant to partake in a culinary challenge, wherein we were grouped and tasked to create our own rendition of ceviche or kilawin, a raw fish dish marinated in vinegar and citrus extract, and mixed with spices and herbs before serving. My group actually won for third best dish, considering I can’t actually eat raw fish due to an allergy. I applaud my teammates!

The cooking competition certainly got our appetites going. Good thing the Asador crew served us some of their greatest hits in a multi-course meal with generous portions — ranging from seafood, vegetables, and meat.

Before heading back to Manila, we were toured around the farm to get an idea of how Asador is running it to supply ingredients. While farm is admittedly still modest in scale, the seriousness with which Asador approaches farming is already paying dividends in the freshness of the food served by the restaurant.

And while the Ford Territory now isn’t the newest in the segment, it still feels fresh and relevant for anyone looking for a proper crossover. I liken the Territory to people who live in the now, those with appetites to explore without compromise. The Territory incorporates key ingredients and adds a twist of modernity as a means of mobility.