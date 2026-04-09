A tropical depression, which will be named Caloy once it enters the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR), may develop into a super typhoon, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) on Thursday.

The potential tropical cyclone was last located 2,845 kilometers east of northeastern Mindanao, PAGASA said in its 10:00 am monitoring.

It is likely to enter the PAR next week, with a “low chance” of making landfall over the country due to its projected northward trajectory, PAGASA said in a 5:00 am press briefing.

The tropical depression has maximum sustained winds of 55 kilometers per hour (kph) and gusts of up to 70 kph as of the 10:00 am monitoring.

“It is possible for it to reach typhoon category, and we are not ruling out the possibility of intensification into a super typhoon category,” Chenel Dominguez, PAGASA’s weather specialist, said during the press briefing in mixed English and Filipino.

If it enters PAR, Caloy will be the country’s third storm this year. The Philippines averages about 20 storms annually.

Meanwhile, for the country’s 24-hour weather outlook, PAGASA said a ridge of a high-pressure area is affecting Northern and Southern Luzon, bringing hot and humid conditions with a low chance of rainfall.

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms due to localized thunderstorms are expected over Metro Manila and the rest of the country.

As for the heat index, all regions are expected to experience over 30 degrees Celsius, except the Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR).

The highest heat index, at 42 degrees Celsius, is expected to be felt in Dumangas, Iloilo; Catbalogan, Western Samar; and Cotabato City, Maguindanao del Norte.

Amid high heat index levels caused by the dry season, PAGASA advised the public to wear light-colored clothing, bring umbrellas for sun protection, and stay hydrated. — Edg Adrian A. Eva