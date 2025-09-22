Upmarket contender

1 of 5

The BYD Tang DM-i might just shake up the midsize SUV segment

By Pablo Salapantan

IS THE BYD Tang DM-i a sure putt for distributor ACMobility?

BYD’s seeming formula for success has been simple: Challenge and undercut the competition with better-equipped, ideally priced, good-quality vehicles. This approach has surely been central to the winning sales figures it now enjoys with its already established models in key segments like the Seal 5 DM-i, the Sealion 5 and 6 DM-i, Seagull EV, and more.

Its latest challenger in the country is taking its usual fight to a very competitive segment, the midsize SUV — specifically ones rising on the PPV or pickup-based platform. Enter the Tang DM-i, with which BYD is keen to make an impression — and possibly take everyone’s lunch money in the process.

ELEVATED DM-i

The first thing you need to know about the Tang DM-i is that it’s a higher-tier model compared to the aforementioned Seal and Sealion. In the BYD universe, the “ocean/water models” serve are the more mass-market, affordable options, and the “dynasty models” like the Tang take things to a level higher in terms of the overall feel of the vehicle.

I felt that difference immediately once I stepped inside the BYD Tang DM-i to set off for our drive to Anvaya Cove in Bataan. As the first driver of the day, I quickly settled into the plush interior highlighted by the usual soft-touch materials, luxurious touches, and upmarket appointments.

You get a huge panoramic sunroof, leather seats, wireless charging, and easy connectivity in Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The Tang’s big infotainment screen interestingly does not rotate like in other BYD models. When asked, the brand says this was probably done to keep costs down — or maybe to focus on what’s important.

Looks-wise, the Tang DM-i is a tad conservative compared to its BYD stablemates; it has a more curved and sculpted look, with no outlandish (or garish) touches. It is a welcome difference from the usual “out there” looks of the recent BYD models.

Now, down to the most important aspect of the Tang DM-i, the powertrain. Propelling this vehicle is a 1.5-liter turbocharged high-efficiency gasoline-fed generator paired with the BYD Super DM-i electric motor technology. Combined, the setup outputs 200ps and 315Nm of torque. Significantly, it can muster a total range of 1,160 kilometers (with an exclusive EV range of 110 kilometers).

Essentially, the 1.5-liter mill is used as a range extender for the Tang DM-i, providing the owner and driver peace of mind, and sans range anxiety. There’s also a plug-in port, should owners want to top up at charging stations or at home.

Safety comes in the form of the usual ADAS (advanced driver assistance system) features found in most models in the BYD lineup. This collection further gives BYD a leg up on the direct competition, which lack most of the safety features found in the Tang DM-i.

SELF-DRIVEN SUV

Most midsize SUVs are geared for passengers, and rarely is any significant focus given to the driver experience. In the BYD Tang DM-i though, the script is flipped, and the driving experience for me is the highlight more than anything else.

I like how the Tang DM-i feels easy to use from the get-go. There are no complicated procedures, the button layouts are well placed, and the maneuverability is top-notch for something this big.

Power is immediate from the turbocharged engine, which gives the oomph and torque a vehicle of this size needs to hustle along. In fact, it may feel so brisk and the power so sudden that torque steer sometimes makes an appearance, so caution under heavy acceleration should be exercised.

Frugality is at the forefront of every BYD DM-i model, and the Tang is no exception. In the city during heavy traffic, we saw numbers climb to as high as 19kpl, and highway cruising yielded 22kpl. The claimed 1,160 kilometers of full range appears realistic, with no need to refuel or even ease off the throttle, and it seems the DM-i technology easily adapts to driving conditions.

My one critique of the BYD Tang DM-i concerns the ride. While most vehicles in this class ride harsher due to ride height and rugged underpinnings, I think the Tang additionally has huge rims to blame for the somewhat hard ride. While it isn’t back-breaking, I was assuming the ride would be better, given that it rides lower than other SUVs, and doesn’t appear to be geared for ruggedness.

THE BOTTOM LINE

My overall experience with the new BYD Tang DM-i leads me to believe that the brand had a specific mindset when it came out with the model. Its main purpose is to provide a less rugged, harsh, and noisy experience than what the current crop of PPVs generally offer, while taking efficiency (through DM-i technology) to another level that conventional ICE-powered SUVs can’t match.

The Tang has everything a buyer would want without a hint of compromise — a proposition that should prove too good to pass up.