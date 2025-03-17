Electric bloom

1 of 8

High-riding, hybrid-electric vehicles are on the rise

By Dylan Afuang

WITH MORE crossovers, pickup trucks, and SUVs gaining hybrid-electric power, these vehicle types are answering the growing local demand for electrified vehicles (xEVs) while highlighting a lower environmental impact — surely adding to their array of strengths.

A total of 1,600 xEVs were sold in the Philippines in January 2025. Hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs) accounted for 1,445 units, according to a BusinessWorld Special Features report titled “The Philippines’ push for electric mobility,” citing data from the Chamber of Automotive Manufacturers of the Philippines, Inc. (CAMPI) and Truck Manufacturers Association (TMA).

“xEV” is an umbrella term that describes cars that rely purely on electric power or partly on electric assistance that supplements a traditional internal combustion engine (ICE) for propulsion. These include HEVs, plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs), and battery electric vehicles (BEVs). The three EV types are available in the local market.

The first two EV types differ in execution but, generally, both use ICE and electric power in conjunction to maximize fuel efficiency and minimize CO 2 emissions. In PHEVs, the ICE can be the source of propulsion when electric reserves have been depleted and require charging. In HEVs, the ICE assists in driving the car’s wheels or acts as a generator. Both setups eliminate the total reliance on electricity and charging through the electric grid that are the norm for BEVs.

In recent years, crossovers, SUVs, and pickup trucks have become prized for their ground clearance, road presence, ride height, and passenger and cargo space advantages that they offer over traditional, and once-revered sedans and hatchbacks.

From the CAMPI- and TMA-organized 9th Philippine International Motor Show (PIMS) staged in October 2024 to the present time, various automakers have shown intent to introduce or have introduced to the local market their versions of high-riding HEVs and PHEVs.

In no particular country of origin and price brackets, the following are several notable hybrid crossovers, trucks, and SUVs that are currently or are slated to go on sale in the Philippine market: Audi Q7 PHEV, BAIC B30e Dune, BMW X5 xDrive50e M Sport, BYD Sealion 6 DM-I and Shark 6 DMO, Changan Hunter REEV (range-extended electric vehicle), Honda HR-V and CR-V e:HEV, Hyundai Tucson and Santa Fe Hybrid, Kia Sorento Turbo Hybrid, Lexus LBX, Lynk & Co. 01 PHEV, MG HS PHEV, Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV, Porsche Cayenne e-Hybrid, Toyota RAV4 Hybrid, Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid, Toyota Camry Hybrid, and Volvo XC40 MHEV.

Certain nameplates that keep the hybrid sedan segment alive are the BYD Seal 5, Honda Civic e:HEV, and Toyota Corolla Altis Hybrid. The MG 3 is regarded as the sole hybrid-electric model in the local subcompact hatchback category.

Of the aforementioned 1,600 units, BEVs and PHEVs accounted for 146 and nine units, respectively, and the entire xEV sales contributed a 5.36% to the total 37,604 auto sales figure last January, as tallied by CAMPI and TMA, our Special Features report added.

The demand for HEVs and PHEVs is being boosted by the Philippine government’s Executive Order 12, which extended the list of EVs eligible for zero tariffs to include the aforementioned vehicles until 2028, CAMPI President Atty. Rommel Gutierrez said in another report.

Meanwhile, 44% of respondents in a survey conducted by Ford Philippines believe in the benefits of owning an electrified vehicle, especially a hybrid. Through the survey, the American car maker’s local arm gleaned Philippine buyers’ insights on xEVs. A majority of the respondents prefer HEVs, followed by PHEVs and BEVs, respectively, Ford Philippines added.

Seventy percent of respondents agreed that owning an xEV in the Philippines is practical, although another 39% of respondents said that inadequate charging infrastructure is the biggest hurdle in BEV ownership. Ford Philippines Managing Director Pedro Simoes announced that an electrified vehicle from the car maker will make its local debut this year, which fueled speculation that this model could be the PHEV version of the Ranger pickup truck.

Ayala Corp.-led ACMobility, local distributor of BYD BEVs and PHEVs, acquired the Evro EV charging network late last year. Certain HEV models offered by Chery Auto Philippines, Dongfeng Motors Philippines, Toyota Motor Philippines, and Lexus Philippines — to name a few brands — feature petrol-electric drivetrains that draw charge from the energy generated by their gasoline engines, and therefore do not require charging from the grid.

Admirers of affordable, compact, and ICE-powered sedans and hatchbacks may be delighted to learn that despite the popularity of comparatively larger hybrid-electric SUVs, many consumers still value products from the former vehicle types. Out of the 10 best-selling vehicles in the Philippines in 2024 per CAMPI and TMA’s tally, three of these — the Toyota Vios and Wigo, and Mitsubishi Mirage G4 — are seen as attainable, compact, and serve as basic transportation.

Some would even believe that by virtue of these vehicles’ lightweight construction and economical engines, their fuel efficiency and emissions can match those of HEVs.

Car browsers will have endless choices as more HEVs join the market alongside ICE models.