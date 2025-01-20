SMC INFRASTRUCTURE announced an increase in the speed limit on the NAIA Expressway (NAIAX) to 80kph from 60kph, which took effect last Jan. 15. “Similar speed limit adjustments will be implemented on straight sections of Skyway Stage 3 starting Jan. 20, 2025. These adjustments follow a comprehensive study conducted by the company’s traffic safety managers,” said the company in a release.

“This change will make travel on NAIAX and Skyway Stage 3 faster and more efficient for everyone,” said SMC Chairman and CEO Ramon S. Ang. “We have carefully studied this to make sure that it benefits motorists while prioritizing safety.”

He added, “This also complements the ongoing reconfiguration of exit plazas at NAIAX, which should allow for less congestion and help improve motorists’ experience on the expressway.”

Mr. Ang stressed that the 60-kph speed limit will continue to be enforced for all motorists on curved sections of both expressways. “This is to maintain safety, as we do not want to put any motorist at risk of accidents due to miscalculation or oversteering, especially where there are sharp curves, given the limitations to the design of both the NAIAX and Skyway 3,” he explained.

The executive shared that right-of-way issues during the construction of NAIAX and Skyway Stage 3 forced redesigns of some sections and even a number of access ramps due to very limited space. As a result, portions of both expressways have sharp curves where motorists need to slow down.

To ensure compliance, Mr. Ang said traffic patrollers equipped with radar speed guns will continue to monitor and issue citations to motorists caught violating the speed limits. All traffic patrollers are deputized by the Land Transportation Office (LTO) to apprehend erring motorists at exits, confiscate their drivers’ licenses, and issue temporary operator’s permits.

“We appeal to our motorists to observe speed limits at our expressway facilities for the safety of all,” Mr. Ang concluded.

NAIAX is the elevated toll road that connects the Skyway System to the three passenger terminals of NAIA, and other key areas such as Entertainment City, Macapagal Boulevard, Sucat Road in Parañaque City, and the road network to Cavite province.

On the other hand, the 18-km Skyway Stage 3 connects Balintawak, Quezon City, and NLEX to the Skyway System at Buendia Ave. in Makati and the South Luzon Expressway at Alabang, Muntinlupa City. Stage 3 also features key exits in the cities of Manila, San Juan, and Caloocan, providing alternative routes to these areas.