JAC MOTORS PHILIPPINES recently introduced the all-new JAC JS6 five-seater SUV, which was previously previewed at this year’s Manila International Auto Show (MIAS) and is positioned as “one of the car maker’s most advanced and innovative models” at a competitive price point.

It is powered by a turbocharged 1.5-liter, direct-injection inline-four gasoline engine producing 182hp at 5,500rpm and 300Nm at 1,800 to 3,500rpm. The engine is mated to a six-speed dual-clutch transmission that is said to offer “instant performance and exceptional fuel economy.”

In front, the SUV bears high-mounted LED daytime running lights and quad-LED headlights which help to underscore “high-tech and modern styling cues with classic, elegant lines.” The JAC JS6 gets 160mm of ground clearance, a 20-degree approach angle, and 19-degree departure angle for tackling difficult terrain. It bears an upward-sloping beltline, full-length LED taillights, roof rack, and 18-inch alloy wheels, as well as premium features like power-folding side mirrors, panoramic sunroof, and powered tailgate.

Inside, the SUV features two 12.3-inch displays, one for the gauges and driver information, and another for the Apple CarPlay- and Android Auto-compatible infotainment system — hooked up to eight speakers.

The all-new JS6 is equipped with plush leather upholstery, electrically adjustable front seats, wireless charging pad, dual-zone climate control, 360-degree camera, 60:40 split-folding rear seats, six air bags, Isofix child-restraint anchors, and electronic stability program — in addition to advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) features: automatic emergency brake system, lane departure warning, frontal collision warning, blind spot monitoring, and intelligent remote light switch.

The JAC Group turns 60 this year. It was founded on May 20, 1964 as the Hefei Jianghuai Automobile Factory, with trial production of the first JAC truck starting in April 1968. Today, the company claims to have had over 10 million customers worldwide.

On Aug. 24, 2001, the rebranded JAC Motors was listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange to signify its continuous growth. Its first multi-purpose vehicle then rolled off the production line on March 18, 2002, “laying a good foundation for the brand as it entered the passenger vehicle segment,” said JAC Motors Philippines in a release. The brand has “achieved notable success across various regions including North America, Middle East, Europe, and most recently, Australia, with the introduction of the T9 pickup,” and has completed partnerships with Volkswagen and NIO to produce battery electric vehicles, and with Cummins to supply a wide range of engines.

In the country, JAC offers a range of high-quality passenger vehicles through JAC Motors Philippines, itself a part of the local subsidiary of the Astara Group.

For more information about JAC dealerships and the product lineup, visit www.jacmotors.com.ph and follow @jaccarsph on Facebook and Instagram.