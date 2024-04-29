Limited-edition G-Shock x Team Land Cruiser Mudmaster launched

1 of 5

Only around 100 of these timepieces are available in the Philippines

THE CASIO G-SHOCK brand has been long known not just for its ruggedly tough and stylish timepieces but also for the design collaborations it forges to release models.

Recently, local distributor CSC Time, Inc. formally unveiled one of those project watches — a limited-edition Mudmaster — just in front of its store on the ground floor of SM Megamall’s Building B. The G-Shock x Team Land Cruiser (TLC) Toyota Auto Body watch (or GW-9500TLC-1) renews the design partnership between Casio and the aforementioned racing team.

“The entire design of the collab timepiece expresses the spirit of challenge that defines TLC, a veteran of Dakar Rally which is considered the toughest race in the world,” said CSC Time in a release. The watch evolves a prior edition, the Mudman GW-9500, which is known to withstand “the most punishing conditions.”

Design elements are derived from the Toyota Land Cruiser 300 GR Sport, the vehicle raced by TLC in the Dakar Rally, which comprises some several thousand kilometers. The watch takes on a predominantly black color scheme, with ion plating applied to the metal bezel. Red accents include red lines on the three-o’clock button and side surfaces.

The watchband is sand-colored, accented with a black splatter pattern to evoke the “tracks left by speeding racers.” The front button gets an ion plating guard in the same brown hue. Casio gives a nod to TLC in the band, in addition to the caseback which bears its logo. A TLC graphic also appears on the LCD when the backlight is turned on.

“I think by virtue of it being a collaboration of G-Shock with a very credible brand such as Team Land Cruiser is something that is very exciting for Filipino consumers or Filipino watch enthusiasts,” declared CSC Time Head of Business Development Isabella Concepcion to “Velocity.” She added, “Because it is a G-Shock, you can definitely be assured of its reliability, functionality, and durability. It boasts of a mud-resistant structure that shields it from debris and the environment. It’s really the perfect watch to wear in rough conditions.”

The GW-9500TLC-1 has a multi-component structure and independent front button. It incorporates cut sapphire glass with “a special glass adhesion method and a Carbon Core Guard structure.” All of its buttons are designed to withstand mud and water — protected by cylindrical stainless steel components and bearing button shafts with gasket fittings.

Other watch highlights include a triple sensor (digital compass, barometer/altimeter, and thermometer), Multi-band 6 radio control and solar power for accurate timekeeping, and Super Illuminator (a high-brightness full-auto LED backlight).

“We saw a big growth in the watch market, especially in the Philippines,” said CSC Time General Manager Tony Yiu in an exclusive interview. “And G-Shock is well known in the country. It’s one of the top markets in the world (for G-Shock). Filipinos recognize the brand; they appreciate the quality.” G-Shock is strong when it comes to launching products, he continued, and what the company launches here has largely resonated in watch buyers.

There will only be about 100 pieces of the GW-9500TLC-1 available for sale here at all authorized G-Shock stores. “It’s a pity that we can’t get more,” Mr. Yiu rued. However, he noted that the watch (priced at P29,940) is meant for those with a bit of “disposable income.”

The executive promised there will be more collaboration pieces to come — including one with Honda — coming in September. For more information, visit www.casio.com/ph/ or follow these social media accounts: Facebook (CASIOGSHOCK), Instagram (gshock.philippines), YouTube (@CasioWatchesPH), and TikTok (@casiowatchesph). — Kap Maceda Aguila