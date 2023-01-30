Flagship Moto ACCS store opens in San Juan

1 of 6

By Kap Maceda Aguila

MOTORCYCLE ACCESSORIES and gear supplier Moto ACCS opened its flagship store last week. Located at 324 Ortigas Avenue, North Greenhills in San Juan City, the Autohub Group-owned-and-operated establishment is situated conveniently alongside Vespa and Triumph Motorcycles showrooms.

“ACCS has been known to cater to the four-wheel accessories market, but due to the high demand for motorcycles, (the brand) has now branched out to Moto ACCS — exclusively for motorcycle riders’ needs and bike accessories,” said Autohub Group President Willy Tee Ten in a release.

The inauguration of Moto ACCS Greenhills follows the opening of the first store — on the roof deck of the Mini Building on 38th Street in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig — last December.

Measuring 61.3 square meters, Moto ACCS Greenhills store features an array of quality products, including Shark helmets; motorcycle, denim, puffer jackets and gear from Segura and Furygan; Labl breathable jerserys; Falco high-cut riding shoes; Kriega heavy-duty backpacks and bags; Cardo state-of-the-art communication systems; Marco horns; Zard exhaust pipes; and Hit-Air safety shock buffering system.

The Autohub Group is looking at opening more Moto ACCS outlets in the future, revealed Autohub Group VP for Marketing, Creatives, and Fleet Owee Cruz to this writer. “These may complement our Vespa or Triumph Motorcycles shops, but we’re also considering opening them as standalone stores.”

For more information, contact Arturo Cruz at 0917-812-9608.