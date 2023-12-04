TCCCI takes charge of a comebacking auto brand from South Korea

RECENTLY, The Covenant Car Company, Inc. (TCCCI) — already long-known here as the country’s exclusive importer and distributor of Chevrolet vehicles — formally revealed the latest addition to its portfolio of car brand distributorships: KG Mobility. And just like the name sounds, KG Mobility is a South Korean automotive brand now owned by the KG Group. It used to go by the name SsangYong, when it was still under Mahindra of India.

The Korean automotive company has long been recognized for its expertise in manufacturing SUVs in South Korea. Its roots date back to 1954, showcasing almost 70 years of experience in Korean SUV production.

“Products from Korea, including automobiles, are recognized around the world for their outstanding build quality, aesthetic refinement, and for being curated with expert oversight — merits which we are sure will endear Filipinos toward KG Mobility Philippines’ appealing lineup of vehicles,” pointed out KG Mobility Korea Executive Managing Director Ki Young Hwang. He added, “We look with anticipation (to) the growth and development of KG Mobility Philippines. With our partners from TCCCI, the Filipino motoring public can expect a captivating lineup of new-generation KG Mobility SUVs and pickup trucks, while providing reliable, customer-oriented after-sales and technical support for a worry-free ownership experience.”

It’s actually quite refreshing to welcome a new slew of (rebranded) Korean vehicles in the Philippines… and I’m sure Filipino K-Pop fans will be savvy to discover them. TCCCI is very happy to have been awarded the local distributorship, even as several other groups had bid for it. The arrangement between the KG Group and TCCCI was formalized over the third quarter of this year.

“The establishment of KG Mobility Philippines is yet another testament to the ongoing partnership between the Philippines and Korea,” shared TCCCI Chairman of the Board Amb. Jose L. Cuisia, Jr. “The Covenant Car Company, Inc. is very pleased to offer our discerning Filipino car buyers these innovative, safe, and modern automobiles from KG Mobility. We are optimistic that the local motoring public will respond positively to our portfolio of product offerings, and we are likewise eager to grow KGM Philippines into a household name for expertly crafted, reliable, Korean-made automobiles,” he maintained.

Meanwhile, TCCCI Executive Vice-President Lyn Buena, shared with “Velocity” that the company already has a series of KG Mobility roadshows lined up for NCR’s business and lifestyle hubs until the end of the year. These are designed to set a brand-awareness campaign in motion. She also pointed out that, in her opinion, KG Mobility will enjoy its own unique identity in the Philippine motoring landscape that it is not likely to get lost in the blur of all the other new car brands that are coming in.

With that said, KG Mobility Philippines targets to have at least 12 dealer partners in the Philippines within the next 12 months. But interested buyers can already start inquiring and placing their orders now, via existing dealer offices in Alabang, Greenhills, and Angeles City.

Of course, what is critical to a new brand’s successful growth in the Philippines is its carefully selected product lineup, which KG Mobility Philippines has put very much thought into. The brand is starting its journey with the introduction of five value-rich products, namely: the Tivoli Crossover SUV, Tivoli Grand SUV, Torres SUV, Rexton mid-size SUV, and Musso Grand Pickup.

Of the lot, the Torres compact SUV is the brand’s flagship model. And testament to its innovative design and features, it also happens to be short-listed as one of the 36 candidates vying for the 2024 “World Car of the Year” title.

Lastly, to make offerings even more attractive, KG Mobility Philippines’ products will include a five-year/100,000-km (whichever comes first) vehicle warranty, and 24/7 emergency roadside assistance via a dedicated customer support hotline. There will also be home vehicle servicing packages available, for special after-sales cases. Oh, and TCCCI also said that the dealership network will be open to servicing the existing SsangYong-branded models in the Philippines.