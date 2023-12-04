GAC MOTOR PHILIPPINES announced that it bundles each GAC vehicle purchase from Nov. 1 to Dec. 31, 2023 with two years of free periodic maintenance service (PMS). “This special program is GAC Motor’s way of ensuring that every customer’s journey with (its) vehicle is not only stylish and exhilarating but also worry-free and exceptionally rewarding,” the company said in a release. The offer is extended to all the vehicles in the portfolio.

“We believe in not just providing cutting-edge vehicles but in fostering a lasting relationship with our customers,” said GAC Motor Philippines Brand Head Franz Decloedt. “This two-year periodic maintenance service package is our way of ensuring our customers receive unparalleled care and support throughout their journey of owning a GAC Motor vehicle.”

Covered in the comprehensive periodic maintenance service package are oil change, fluid and filter replacement, brakes cleaning and inspection, and more.

GAC Motor showrooms and service facilities are located in Alabang, Batangas, Bacolod, Bacoor, Butuan, Cainta, Cebu, Davao, Iloilo, Lipa, Makati, Manila Bay, New Manila, Pampanga, Pasig, Quezon Avenue, and Tarlac. Additional establishments will open soon in Cagayan de Oro, General Santos, and Marilao.