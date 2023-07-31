TOYOTA MOTOR PHILIPPINES (TMP) has just confirmed the buzz. Closely following the recent launch of the second-generation Wigo, it will debut a new nameplate in the local market — the all-new Yaris Cross. Even before its public launch set on Aug. 4 at the amphitheater of Bonifacio High Street in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig, people can already reserve a unit at their Toyota dealership of choice.

The Yaris Cross — specifically its hybrid variant — is touted as a hero model, in line with TMP’s “goal of constantly expanding electrified vehicle options for Filipino customers.” The vehicle is also positioned as Toyota’s “best-packaged electrified vehicle yet,” one that TMP hopes will usher in greater adoption of more sustainable, planet-friendly choices — while fitting people’s “needs, passions, and lifestyle.”

Said TMP First Vice-President for Vehicle Sales Operations Danny Cruz, “We believe that the upcoming introduction of the all-new Yaris Cross will further boost the current evolving era of electrified mobility in the Philippines. The HEV variant of the all-new Yaris Cross is further strengthening our widest lineup of electrified vehicles, and giving our customers an easier route to shift to high-quality and reliable electrified mobility technology.”

The expansion of its electrified vehicle offerings is part of TMP’s so-called “multiple pathway approach” to help achieve carbon neutrality in the mobility sector. The Yaris Cross launch event will also feature other Toyota models with hybrid options — and people can test-drive these.

In terms of size, the Yaris Cross slots in between the smaller Raize and the larger Corolla Cross. The Yaris Cross stretches 4,310mm, is 1,770-mm wide, and stands 1,615-mm tall. It clears the ground by 220mm. According to a reliable source outside of TMP, who made materials available to “Velocity,” there will be a wide variety of colors available as well: Scarlet, Dark Turquoise, Platinum Pearl White, Greenish Gunmetal, Attitude Black, plus three two-tone (with Attitude Black roofing) options in Scarlet, Dark Turquoise, and Platinum Pearl White.

TMP is also highlighting the spacious cargo hold of the Yaris Cross — said to be able to accommodate up to six suitcases, or a stroller, or six five-gallon water bottles, or a folding bicycle.

The all-new Yaris Cross is priced from P1.199 million for the G gas variant while the hybrid variant starts at P1.598 million. “Full features, and specifications will be announced during the unveiling event and will be made available on TMP’s official website, toyota.com.ph,” said the company. — Kap Maceda Aguila