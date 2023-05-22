Suzuki perks up the S-presso with an automatic tranny

1 of 8

You asked for it, you got it

LOOKING BACK, maybe it turned out to be the ideal timing for Suzuki Philippines, Inc. (SPH) to have introduced the Suzuki S-presso (and XL7) when it did. I recall being invited to the physical event scheduled on March 18, 2020 — an activity that was ultimately scuttled in favor of a virtual one because of the fateful spread of the COVID-19 virus in the country. The pandemic that basically upended our daily life also effectively stymied the automotive industry growth we were experiencing.

However, there remained a glimmer of hope — an opportunity, if you will. As we all know, the pandemic called for, among other things, avoiding crowds. That basically discouraged us from taking public transportation. In a real way, this also served to spur sales of private mobility — whether newfangled electric scooters, motorcycles, or affordable rides.

Starting at around the half-million-peso mark then, the Suzuki S-presso certainly filled the bill most nicely. It assumes the poise of a subcompact SUV with a higher-stepping gait, and turned heads with a fresh design and bright color options — not to mention a frugal 1.0-liter engine.

According to SPH, the S-presso paced sales for the company in the first quarter of this year. Cumulatively, 10,200 units have been sold since its launch until last month. Not bad at all.

So, you could say a lot is riding on the refreshed version of the model — launched last week at the Okada Hotel Grand Ballroom. You could also very well say that the best-selling Suzuki finally got the formal launch it so richly deserves.

Addressing guests, SPH President Koichiro Hirao said that the S-presso exhibits excellent fuel, competitive pricing, and SUV-like qualities — traits that have endeared it to the local market.

Added SPH Director and General Manager for Automobile Norihide Takei in a statement, “The new S-presso AGS (Auto Gear Shift) will address the demand of our customers who have been waiting for the automatic version for quite some time now. We fully understand why the S-presso has become a status symbol and a bold statement of one’s lifestyle, especially the young generation who wants to make a mark and fulfill their commitments in life.”

The AGS is “an automated manual transmission featuring an Intelligent Shift Control Actuator that automatically operates the shift and clutch. This results in ease of driving and a direct drive feel… along with low fuel consumption.” The feature, which is basically Suzuki’s version of an automatic transmission, also appears on the Dzire and Celerio. The AGS goes further by also adopting features of a manual transmission — “without the driver needing to step on the clutch pedal and using the shift lever.” Suzuki brass said that customers had been asking for the automatic transmission, and the new iteration of the S-presso finally addresses this — and more. Updates and improvements have been rolled out even to the five-speed manual version (yes, there’s still a variant with a stick shift).

For Suzuki, it’s all about meeting the needs of the market, added SPH Managing Director Norminio Mojica, as he referenced the earlier introduction of the Ertiga Hybrid. The workhorse/family vehicle has the benefit of being exempted from “coding” of the long-standing Unified Vehicular Volume Reduction Program (UVVRP) owing to its electrified powertrain.

Back to the S-presso, the refreshed (and still current-gen) version gets Suzuki’s new K10C engine. Supplying 66hp and 89Nm, the power plant is also given the Engine Auto Stop Start System (EASS) that automatically halts the engine when in idle, to aid in fuel economy. The feature is available in both the automatic and manual.

For safety, both S-presso variants now get the Electronic Stability Program (ESP) for enhanced control and traction, particularly on wet roads. The AGS variant is supplied with hill-hold control to arrest backward rolls on slopes. Meanwhile, both trims get a new seven-inch touchscreen for the infotainment system, boasting Apply CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. As for luggage space, the S-presso offers 239 liters of it.

The new Suzuki S-presso comes in four exterior colors: Sizzle Orange, Metallic Granite Gray, Fire Red, and White. Pricing is at P620,000 for the manual transmission, and P660,000 for the AGS variant.

For more information, check out any of the 72 Suzuki dealerships nationwide or visit http://suzuki.com.ph/auto/. On social media, SPH is on Facebook and Twitter (SuzukiAutoPH), and Instagram (@suzukiautoph).