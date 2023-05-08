Suzuki, Autohub Group open 3S facility in Taguig

1 of 5

By Kap Maceda Aguila

THE FOOTPRINT of Suzuki Philippines, Inc. (SPH) continues to grow as it recently opened its 72nd dealership. Suzuki Auto Taguig — located at 1050D Levi B. Mariano Avenue in Barangay Ususan — rises on a 1,130-sq.m. lot and is operated by the Autohub Group.

In an interview with “Velocity,” Autohub Group President Willy Tee Ten said that the showroom can accommodate up to three display units, and six cars may be worked on simultaneously in the service area, which has four lifters. “The whole property we’ve leased here is 5,000 sq.m.,” he said. “And this represents just a portion of that.”

As for the choice of location, Mr. Tee Ten averred, “First, if you look at the area, you’ll see a lot of residential villages. It’s already a big township.” Still, he admitted it’s “a big risk” because there are no other dealerships in the locale.

“But it’s near Taytay and South Luzon Expressway. The people here are well to do, so while there’s a risk, we can say we have a captured market,” the executive explained. “We’re looking at the potential. I believe the Suzuki brand can do well in this area… more so in the next few years, as roads being constructed now going to the different parts of Rizal, so I think the potential is really good.”

A 3S (sales, service, and spare parts) facility, Suzuki Auto Taguig will have, for now, the benefit of a satellite dealership at the Bonifacio Global City, which was opened in 2021. “We are keeping that until the lease ends,” Mr. Tee Ten said to this writer. “I don’t know if we can or we will renew it. It depends on the cost of the lease. The good news is that we have a permanent facility here in Taguig; that (BGC location) will be out satellite showroom. We hope we can keep extending the lease… right now we’re safe for three or four years.”

Meanwhile, SPH Director and General Manager for Automobile Norihide Takei declared, “Suzuki Auto Taguig is a very welcome and much awaited addition to our current expansion program this year. Not only does it give us another location to showcase our cars and after-sales services, the dealership (gives) us better access and a formidable presence in the second-most important business district in Metro Manila.”

Suzuki Auto Taguig is open from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. during weekdays and from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekends. Customers may contact 0917-815-0762 or suzukiautotaguig@autohubgroup.com.

For more information, visit http://suzuki.com.ph/auto or the company’s Facebook account (SuzukiAutoPH) and Twitter account (suzukiautoph).