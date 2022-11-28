MG Cebu South is 42nd dealership of brand in the Philippines

1 of 2

MG CEBU SOUTH joins the growing MG Philippines nationwide dealership network — providing easy access to MG products, promos, and after-sales services in the municipality of Minglanilla, Cebu. MG Cebu South is located along Cebu South Road, within the Plaza Margarita commercial complex — an area frequented by residents and guests from neighboring townships.

MG Cebu South measures 210 sq.m. and is strategically located along the periphery of Plaza Margarita, making it fully visible to all commuters and passersby who travel along one of Cebu’s major thoroughfares. The dealership is also within close proximity of other municipalities including the cities of Naga, Toledo, and Talisay.

MG Cebu South features a three-vehicle showroom with tall windows that let the light in, plus a customer lounge, and an after-sales service bay. “The Covenant Car Company, Inc. (TCCCI) and MG continue to expand the brand’s nationwide dealership network with the opening of MG Cebu South… With the new MG Cebu South dealership, MG Philippines strengthens its presence in the province of Cebu by offering attainable, modern, and stylish British heritage MGs to clients looking to make a responsible new car purchase,” said MG Philippines President and CEO Atty. Alberto B. Arcilla in a release.

The dealership is operated by the Gateway Group, an organization with extensive experience in the car dealership businesses. “Our short-term goal for MG Cebu South is to increase awareness and visibility for the MG brand in this area, while enabling customers to trust the quality and durability of our MG vehicles and making them aware of the high value-for-money proposition that MG offers. In the long term, we envision MG Cebu South to positively contribute to the continuous growth and sustainability of the MG brand here and in the rest of Cebu, while establishing a solid community of MG owners who will be more than willing to spread the good word about MG,” said Gateway Group Executive Vice-President Michael Goho.

The new MG Cebu South dealership offers test drives, along with the latest promos available from MG Philippines. It also presents clients with freebies on new car purchases. MG Cebu South also offers MG Philippines’ host of after-sales deals, including a five-year/100,000-km (whichever comes first) vehicle warranty; MG Hero Services, which provides 24/7 roadside support through the MG Philippines hotline (+632) 5328-4664; and the My MG mobile app which allows clients to easily schedule vehicle servicing appointments from their smart devices. Customers can also use the My MG App to reserve genuine spare parts and book a visit from MG Philippines’ Mobile Garage service caravan that provides MG owners with vehicle home service for major technical issues.

MG Cebu South is open from Mondays to Saturdays (8 a.m. to 5 p.m.) for inquiries, reservations and service; and on Sundays, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., for inquiries and reservations. For more information, contact 0917-770-1179 or visit its official Facebook page (MG Gateway-Cebu South).

To learn more about MG Philippines, visit mgmotor.com.ph and follow official Facebook (OfficialMGPhilippines) and Instagram (mg_philippines) accounts.