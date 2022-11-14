LAST MONTH, Sojitz G Auto Philippines Corp. (SGAP) continued to increase its efforts to bring the Geely brand closer to more car buyers in the country, via the opening of its first-ever in-line store.

Located within SM City Taytay in Rizal Province, the Geely store, according to SGAP President and CEO Yugo Kiyofuji, “is a realization of (Geely Philippines’) goal to give… customers a more convenient access to (its) vehicles.” He added, “This is a step in going beyond the usual dealerships that we currently have.”

During the celebration of Geely Philippines’ third year in the country last month, Mr. Kiyofuji emphasized that aside from shifting more toward improving the quality of the dealers to satisfy the customers, Geely continues to explore other possibilities in making sure that the brand continues to adapt to its customers’ needs.

The SM City Taytay mall store is under the management of Geely North EDSA, a dealership directly owned by SGAP. The outlet can display up to three cars simultaneously, and customers can also conduct test drives of all Geely vehicles upon inquiry.

With 34 Geely dealerships operating nationwide, the company has declared that it is set on getting to 40 dealer outlets soon.