Hitting the bricks with the Lego Lamborghini Sián

LEGO IS BACK for more Lambo. Following the launch of the 1:8 scale Lego Technic Lamborghini Sián FKP 37 in 2020, Lego renders the limited-edition Italian sports car model in life size.

More than 154 different types of Lego pieces were used to “ensure that the model embodies the futuristic sophistication and reproduces the unmistakable outline of the Lamborghini Sián, right down to the very smallest details.” The full-size model will be on display until Oct. 6 at the Museo Automobili Lamborghini in Sant’Agata Bolognese.

Said Lego Group Senior Vice-President of Products and Marketing Lena Dixen, “Our designers love challenges, so you can imagine how delighted they were when we asked them to work on this model and look at things in a slightly bigger way than usual. They leaped at the chance to work with the incredible designers and engineers from our production workshop at the Kladno factory in the Czech Republic, who build these stunning full-scale models, and really pushed back the boundaries of what can be done with Lego Technic. Thanks to the scope for creativity provided by the system, they’ve truly done justice to the exceptional design of the Lamborghini Sián FKP 37 Lego Technic.”

The chassis is comprised of made-to-measurement hexagonal Lego Technic pieces, which themselves pay tribute to the six-sided shape that plays a key role in Lamborghini’s approach. Stated Automobili Lamborghini Chief Marketing and Sales Officer Federico Foschini, “(The Museo Automobili Lamborghini) is the natural place to display the Lamborghini super sports cars that have always given dreams and feelings concrete forms thanks to innovation and technology. This 1:1 scale model of the Sián shows that Lamborghini — just like the Lego Group — sees challenges as its lifeblood, technology as a means of creation, and design as a linchpin that can and must take people’s breath away.”

Inside, the model, which weighs 2,200 kg, features a Lego brick steering wheel decorated with the Lamborghini badge and the Italian flag, an instrument panel and racing seats. This Lamborghini is also the first large-scale model by Lego to have “paint-effect UV color coating,” which will help to make the model longer lasting. The development and construction process took a total of 8,660 hours to complete.