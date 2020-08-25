URCC champion Drex Zamboanga set for maiden ONE fight

AFTER parading his wares in the Universal Reality Combat Championship (URCC), Filipino mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter Drex “T-Rex” Zamboanga is set to make his ONE Championship debut this week.

Recently signed with ONE, 31-year-old Mr. Zamboanga (7-5) is to face fellow debutant Detchadin Srosirisuphathin of Thailand at “ONE: A New Breed” at the Impact Arena in Bangkok on Aug. 28.

Mr. Zamboanga, the URCC bantamweight champion, will fight in featherweight in ONE where he hopes to make a grand splash in his first fight.

In A New Breed, Mr. Zamboanga will be competing in the same card with his sister, Denice, who is battling Watsyapinya Kaewkhong in an atomweight clash.

Mr. Zamboanga is coming off a first-round technical knockout win over Seung Hyun Choi of South Korea in April last year.

ONE: A New Breed will be the fourth live event for the promotion since returning on July 31 after taking a five-month break because of the coronavirus pandemic.

It will be headlined by the ONE atomweight muay thai world championship clash between reigning champion Stamp Fairtex of Thailand and challenger Allycia Hellen Rodrigues of Brazil.

“I am very fortunate to be here in Bangkok, with the ability to showcase my skills for the world to see. I know not all athletes are in the position that I am now, and I count myself blessed to be able to do what I love doing. Coming back so quickly after my recent performance in the ring, I’m still sharp and physically ready to put on another great show. I’m ready to defend my Muay Thai belt,” said champion Fairtex of his upcoming fight.

Also seeing action in A New Breed is Filipino-American KC Carlos in a muay thai battle with Wondergirl Fairtex. – Michael Angelo S. Murillo









