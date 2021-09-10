Union Bank of the Philippines (UnionBank) President and CEO Edwin Bautista has been cited as Best Banking CEO for 2021 by the International Banker Banking Awards 2021.

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by enabling them to publish their stories directly on the BusinessWorld Web site. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

Join us on Viber to get more updates from BusinessWorld: https://bit.ly/3hv6bLA