TROPICAL STORM Fabian, located northeast of Luzon in northern Philippines, is seen to strengthen into a severe tropical storm category but not expected to bring heavy rains as it stays away from the country’s landmass, weather bureau PAGASA said on Sunday.

However, Fabian and a low pressure area west of Basco, Batanes are enhancing the southwest monsoon, causing rains in some areas until Monday.

“Palawan, Occidental Mindoro, Zambales, and Bataan will experience monsoon rains in the next 24 hours,” the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said in its 11 a.m. bulletin on Sunday.

As of 10 a.m., the tropical storm was located 1,100 kilometers (kms) northeast of extreme northern Luzon.

It was moving in a northwest direction, with maximum sustained winds of 65 kms per hour near the center, gustiness of up to 80 kms/h, and packing winds of up to 400 kms from the center.

“Fabian will remain far from the Philippine landmass throughout the forecast period. The tropical cyclone is forecast to move north northwestward and will exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility on Monday evening or Tuesday morning,” PAGASA said.

It said the forecast scenario indicates an unlikely hoisting of typhoon signals in any part of the country.

“Further intensification is expected for the remainder of the forecast period, with Fabian reaching severe tropical storm category by tomorrow afternoon. It is likely to reach typhoon category by Tuesday,” PAGASA said.