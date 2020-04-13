Transport GOCCs remit over P17B in dividends to Treasury

THE Transportation department said it has turned over P17.27 billion worth of dividends to the Bureau of Treasury to support the government’s efforts to contain coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), among other projects.

In a statement Monday, the Department of Transportation (DoTr) said it has “remitted a total of P17.27 billion dividends to the Bureau of Treasury as of 07 April 2020.”

Transportation Assistant Secretary Goddes Hope O. Libiran told BusinessWorld in a phone message that the dividends will help fund efforts against “COVID-19 and other government projects or services.”

The DoTr said P6 billion was provided by the Manila International Airport Authority, P5 billion by the Philippine Ports Authority, P4 billion by the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines, and P1 billion by the Light Rail Transit Authority.

The Cebu Ports Authority and Mactan-Cebu International Airports Authority remitted P500 million each.

North Luzon Railways Corp. remitted P140 million while Clark International Airport Corp. handed in P130 million.

The DoTr said it contInues to provide fuel subsidies to transport companies involved in the government’s free ride program for medical frontliners.

The department has partnered with Phoenix Petroleum, Total Philippines, CleanFuel, Petron Corp. and SeaOil Philippines to carry out the program.

It also said that it distributed cash assistance on April 8 to a total of 4,101 Public Utility Vehicle (PUV) drivers.

Transportation Secretary Arthur P. Tugade earlier instructed the Manila International Airport Authority and Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines to extend to airport concessionaires “rental holidays” for one month and a deferral of rental charges on the succeeding month to cover the enhanced community quarantine period, with further extensions if required, subject to regular monthly review, the DoTr said.

The government has extended the Luzon lockdown until the end of April, pending evidence of containment of COVID-19. — Arjay L. Balinbin


















