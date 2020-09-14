Transfast partners with PERA HUB to expand remittance payout network in the Philippines

Transfast, a Mastercard company, and a leading cross-border payments service provider announced the partnership with PERA HUB, one of the most reputed financial service providers in the Philippines, to enable people around the world to send money to the Philippines with greater ease and certainty.

This partnership further strengthens Transfast’s network in the Philippines, with Transfast now offering over 23,000 payout locations nationwide. Also, this provides the people of the Philippines an option to receive money from any of PERA HUB’s 600+ participating locations across the country.

“Transfast is fully committed to offering competitive pricing, fast transfer of funds, and personalized customer engagement. With this strategic partnership with PERA HUB, Transfastcan enable a better, more reliable and accessible way for people to receive money in the Philippines, and ensure the seamless movement of money across the globe,” said Samir Vidhate, SVP I MD – Transfast.

Ian Ocampo, President –Petnet, said: “We are delighted to be a partner of choice of one of the fastest-growing remittance brands in the Philippines, Transfast. We look forward to opening our doors to new customers and extending this cash pick up service to our entire network. With a reputable remittance player such as Transfast, we are expanding our remittance services by truly becoming a “PERA HUB” in the communities that we serve.”









