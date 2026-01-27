By Justine Irish D. Tabile, Reporter

CAR SALES are expected to breach 500,000 this year, driven by rising demand for electrified vehicles (EVs) and multi-purpose vans, according to the Chamber of Automotive Manufacturers of the Philippines, Inc. (CAMPI).

“We see that there’s a big chance that the market can reach 500,000 this year. That’s around a 2% to 2.5% increase,” said Jose Maria M. Atienza on the sidelines of the CAMPI president turnover ceremony on Tuesday.

“We’re pegging it at around 503,000,” he added. “But again, it would depend on how the market grows coming from the trend.”

Auto industry data showed that 491,395 vehicles were sold in 2025, up 3.7% from 473,842 in 2024. This includes sales of CAMPI and Truck Manufacturers Association, Inc. (TMA) members which reached 463,646 in 2025, down 0.8% from 467,252 units sold in 2024.

“For CAMPI and TMA, same as our projection for industry, around 2%,” Mr. Atienza said.

Mr. Atienza said that the outlook reflects the conservative optimism of the industry after seeing a sales decline in the second half of 2025.

“Right now, we are just accepting the reality of what happened during the second half but are still positive that at least we will bottom out and then see some growth,” he said. “But we are very hopeful that the market will reach 500,000 units.”

In particular, he said that the imposition of excise tax on pickup trucks has resulted in a decline in the segment’s sales, especially in the second semester.

“There was a big reduction in our pickup sales because of the change in excise tax structure. So, there’s a big, actually, there’s a 20% drop in pickup sales in the second half compared to maybe the same period in the previous year,” he added.

Mr. Atienza said industry sales growth this year will be driven by demand for EVs as well as multi-purpose vehicles.

“EVs have improved and increased in terms of sales. We also saw some good segments, such as multi-purpose vehicles like L300s and Tamaraws. I think there was a 70% increase,” he said.

“So, there are growth areas in the market. And again, it would just depend on when it will grow. It is a very sound market, and it would depend on when the customers would again have the confidence to purchase more vehicles,” he added.

Data from CAMPI and TMA showed that 32,489 EVs were sold in 2025, accounting for 7.01% market share. Including other available industry data, CAMPI said that EV sales hit 58,905 units last year, which reflect 12% market share.

“We see this growth [continuing]. But of course, it is just a matter of customer preference and how ready we are. But I think we already saw the increase in hybrid and EV sales in 2023, and it continued into last year,” he said.

“And we are quite positive that with the introduction of additional models, this trend would still continue for EVs,” he added.

He also said that the group is expecting some improvement in the passenger car segment after CAMPI members saw a 23.1% drop in passenger car sales to 92,924 in 2025 from 120,770 in 2024.

“It would depend on how much individual brands can introduce new models. There are cycles of demand, again depending on the model introduction,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mr. Atienza said that the group is hoping the government will implement the Revitalizing the Automotive Industry for Competitiveness Enhancement program.

“We all know how important it is for automotive manufacturing. And we are always here to work with the government and concerned agencies on how to make sure that this is finally implemented,” he said.

“I am sure there are many stakeholders also, not only CAMPI, but individual members and even the parts makers and suppliers who really want to see this program through and finally implemented,” he added.

To further attract car manufacturing, he said that the government must pursue initiatives that will make the country more competitive in terms of cost.

“We have a good cost structure, but there are some areas in cost that are not as favorable. So, that is where collaboration with the agencies should come in on how to make the Philippines a good environment for investments,” he added.

On Tuesday, CAMPI held a ceremonial turnover for its new president, Mr. Atienza, who is also the executive vice-president of Toyota Motor Philippines Corp.’s marketing division. He took over from Rommel R. Gutierrez.