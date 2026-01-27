ISUZU PHILIPPINES CORP. said it achieved 42.2% market share in truck sales last year after selling 4,794 units.

Mikio Tsukui, president of Isuzu Philippines, said this marked the 26th consecutive year the company has retained its position as the country’s No. 1 truck brand.

Citing reports from the Chamber of Automotive Manufacturers of the Philippines, Inc. (CAMPI) and the Truck Manufacturers Association, Inc. (TMA), Isuzu Philippines said it sold 4,794 truck units in 2025.

“This represents a 4.4% year-on-year sales growth, further strengthening Isuzu’s dominance in the highly competitive truck market,” it said in a statement on Tuesday.

The company also topped sales in the light-, medium-, and heavy-duty truck categories.

In particular, Isuzu Philippines sold 2,814 light-duty trucks, representing a slight 0.1% increase from a year prior and accounting for 41.5% of the market share.

“Central to this success is the Isuzu N-series … [It is] widely used in logistics, retail distribution, and construction,” it said.

The company also saw a 7.4% jump in medium-duty trucks to 1,647 units, representing 44.6% market share.

This increase, Isuzu Philippines said, reflects growing demand for the Isuzu F-series in sectors such as logistics, cold chain, and industrial transport.

Meanwhile, the company booked 333 heavy-duty truck sales, reflecting a 35.9% increase and a 37.4% market share.

“Demand in this segment was driven by the Isuzu S- and E-series, widely utilized in large-scale logistics and government-led infrastructure projects,” it said.

“These models feature robust chassis construction, high payload capacity, and advanced safety technologies,” it added.

For 2026, the company said it expects growth in the truck market to be driven by infrastructure development, logistics expansion, and evolving business needs nationwide.

“Building on its solid foundation, Isuzu Philippines is set to introduce more integrated business solutions, combining reliable products, digital tools, aftersales innovations, and customer-centric services to further support the operational success of Filipino enterprises,” it added. — Justine Irish D. Tabile