By Justine Irish D. Tabile, Reporter

VISITOR ARRIVALS in the Philippines fell by 2.16% in the first 11 months, amid a decline in tourists from South Korea and China, Tourism department data showed.

Data from the Department of Tourism (DoT) showed international tourist arrivals dropped to 5.235 million in the January-to-November period from 5.35 million in the same period in 2024.

Of the tourist arrivals, the bulk or 4.918 million were foreign tourists, while the rest were overseas Filipinos.

South Korea remained the biggest source of tourists in the first 11 months, accounting for 21.66% of the total.

While 1.134 million South Koreans visited the Philippines as of November, this was a 21% decline from the 1.436 million Korean tourists a year ago.

The US was the second-biggest source of tourists, at 894,835 or 17.09% of the total as of end-November. This was 6.57% higher than last year’s 839,635 tourist arrivals from the US.

Japan was the third-biggest source of tourists, accounting for 406,794 or 7.77% of the total, 15.36% up from 352,630 a year ago.

Tourist arrivals from Australia increased by 16.17% to 268,892 in the 11-month period.

Meanwhile, tourists from China fell by 16.55% to 248,339 as of end-November.

The other top markets were Canada, Taiwan, the United Kingdom, Singapore, and Malaysia, which cumulatively accounted for 793,750 of the total arrivals.

“The weaker South Korean won amid a volatile political and economic situation over the past year and slower economic growth in China, which is the world’s second-biggest economy, on top of territorial disputes partly weighed on foreign tourism numbers,” Rizal Commercial Banking Corp. Chief Economist Michael L. Ricafort said in a Viber message.

Mr. Ricafort noted that the government should improve infrastructure to make it more convenient for tourists to travel around the country.

“Challenges include the need to further expand and develop tourism-related infrastructure such as airports, seaports, accommodation facilities, and train systems, including the Metro Manila subway and toll roads,” he added.

Despite the decline in the first 11 months, Mr. Ricafort said that it is still possible for the country to surpass the tourist arrivals last year, which reached 5.949 million.

“It is still possible, considering some seasonal increase in foreign tourists during the Christmas holiday season, especially overseas Filipino workers and balikbayans, to spend the most festive time of the year, while others escape winter,” he said.

“A higher US dollar-peso exchange rate would make it cheaper for foreign tourists to come to the Philippines,” he added.

Meanwhile, Mr. Ricafort noted the growth in tourist arrivals from India and other countries, which helped “offset the decline in major traditional sources such as South Korea and China.”

India was the 11th biggest source of tourist arrivals in the January-to-November period, accounting for 85,885 or 1.64% of the total. Tourists from India increased by 17.06% from 73,369 arrivals in the same period in the previous year.

Earlier this year, the Philippines and India signed the Implementation Program on Tourism Cooperation for the years 2025 to 2028.

For his part, Colliers Research Director Joey Roi H. Bondoc said that with only 5.235 million as of end-November, it will be difficult for the country to even surpass last year’s arrivals.

“I think it will be very difficult… We may not be able to beat that or even meet that, but of course we want to end the year stronger,” he said in a phone interview.

“We see a lot of foreign tourists still in December because of the holiday season. Definitely that optimism should spill over to next year,” he added.

As for the drop in arrivals from South Korea, Mr. Bondoc attributed this to the economic downturn and political crisis in the country.

“If you look at some integrated casinos, they were initially targeting Koreans… so they are experiencing the pinch of slower arrivals from South Korea,” he said.

Mr. Bondoc said the Philippines should try to attract tourists from other markets.

“I think the challenge here is we really need to diversify our markets because when the South Korean tourists plummeted in numbers, our arrival suffered substantially. Why? Because we have a very narrow bench in terms of international markets,” he said.

“If we broaden that and really promote diversification, meaning attract more tourists from other countries, then if there’s a slowdown in one market, there are other markets or several markets that can help fill that void,” he added.

In a market report released on Dec. 11, Leechiu Property Consultants (LPC) said that despite the decline in the 11-month period, the outlook for tourism remains positive.

“(The) projected recovery (is) supported by streamlined visa processing, particularly for the Chinese market, and expanded long-haul and regional flight routes,” the property consultant said.

“These improvements underpin expectations of stronger international demand by 2026, especially toward the latter part of the year when the full impact of these initiatives is anticipated to take effect,” it added.

LPC said that it expects international arrivals to strengthen by the third quarter of next year.