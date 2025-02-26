DEMAND for high-powered outboard motors in the Philippines is expected to grow alongside sustained growth in the economy, Honda Philippines, Inc. (HPI) said.

HPI estimates the current market for high-powered outboard motors in the Philippines at around 2,000 units.

“Given the economic growth and the country being an island nation, demand for outboard (motors) in the Philippines is expected to increase year by year,” it said.

On Wednesday, HPI, in partnership with Propmech Corp., launched its flagship marine outboard engine, the Honda BF350.

“As boats become larger, global demand for high-power outboard engines is increasing. Here in the Philippines, we also see the market growth in the high-powered range,” HPI President Sayaka Arai said.

According to Ms. Arai, demand for such engines has more than doubled in the last few years.

The target customers for the Honda BF350 include resort owners, private users, and the government. The unit cost is between P2 million and P2.5 million.

The Honda BF350 is a V8, making for smoother running, Honda said.

“HPI’s partnership with Propmech began over a decade ago with a distributorship agreement, and since then, we have delivered close to 1,000 outboard engines to the commercial market and key government agencies,” Ms. Arai said.

These agencies include the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources, the Philippine Coast Guard, and the Philippine National Police.

“Honda and Propmech have built a strong partnership to deliver reliable marine solutions to the Philippine market. The BF350 provides advanced marine technology suited for the country’s waters and climate, ensuring performance and value for vessel owners,” Propmech President Glenn Tong said.

HPI hopes to sell at least 100 units of the BF350 in the Philippines this year.

Last year, Honda sold 1,000 BF350 units worldwide. It is available in Japan, North America, Europe, other Asia-Oceania countries, and the Middle East. — Justine Irish D. Tabile