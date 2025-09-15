THE OPERATOR of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) began charging higher terminal fees on Sunday, a year after it took over the country’s main gateway.

In a statement, the New NAIA Infrastructure Corp. (NNIC) said the terminal fees were adjusted for the first time in 20 years to sustain the airport’s operations and upgrades.

“Even with the adjustment — set by government with the Asian Development Bank as adviser — NAIA’s rates will only match other local airports and remain among the lowest in Asia,” the company said.

The passenger service charge (PSC), also known as terminal fee, nearly doubled to P950 from P550 for international departures. The terminal fee for domestic departures was raised to P390 from P200.

Since NNIC took over the operations last year, the company said it has already remitted P48.3 billion to the government, including a P30-billion upfront payment, with 82% of revenues going directly to the state.

NAIA received 51.7 million passengers since Sept. 13, 2024, a 6% increase year on year, and handled 283,771 flights.

“Operational changes such as reconfiguring aircraft parking stands, expanding taxiway movements, and removing abandoned aircraft freed up valuable space for smoother airside operations,” the company said.

NNIC also said it is preparing to introduce a facial recognition system that will allow travelers to “check in, drop bags, clear security and board flights using just their face.”

“Operating an airport the size and scale of NAIA will always be demanding. But what this first year has shown is that with teamwork, discipline, and the dedication of our people, real change is possible… Together with government and our partners, we will sustain these gains and finally deliver a truly world-class NAIA,” NNIC President Ramon S. Ang said.

Last year, the NNIC, formerly the SMC SAP & Co. Consortium, inked a P170.6-billion contract to operate, maintain, and upgrade the country’s primary gateway for 25 years. — Sheldeen Joy Talavera