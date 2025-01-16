CORRUPTION remained the top concern of business executives this year, according to a survey of members of the Management Association of the Philippines (MAP).

“We did a survey late last year, and we will certainly address the top seven concerns of MAP members,” said MAP President Alfredo S. Panlilio at the MAP Inaugural Meeting on Wednesday at Shangri-La The Fort.

Aside from corruption, the survey showed other top concerns of management executives include education, the economy, ease of doing business (EODB), climate change, cybersecurity, and dealing with local government units (LGUs).

The survey, conducted late last year, showed fewer MAP members or 45% said that corruption is a top concern for 2025. In the previous survey, 47% of the members said they see corruption as a top concern.

Rising concern over education was also seen in the survey results after 38% of members identified it as a top concern versus 25% in the previous survey.

Around 33% of MAP members are concerned about the economy this year, versus 40% in the previous survey.

According to Mr. Panlilio, MAP plans to address the top concerns through its four thrusts — member engagement; country competitiveness; environmental, social, and governance (ESG) and shared prosperity; and investing in the youth.

“Last year, there were five thrusts. This year, we will merge it into four. Last year’s cluster on innovation, technology, and digitalization has been merged into the cluster on country competitiveness,” he said.

“Not so much because there is less to do, but because our hope is that in focusing, we sharpen impact,” he added.

Mr. Panlilio said the MAP will also continue working with the Anti-Red Tape Authority to address issues on corruption, EODB, and LGUs.

The survey showed 21% of MAP members expressed concern about dealing with LGUs, versus 13% in the previous survey.

“You know, when I was in PLDT Inc. during the pandemic, we had some issues also, but ARTA came in a big way to help us. Actually, there was a directive by the President then to improve connectivity, and one of the hindrances at that time was the licensing and business permits,” Mr. Panlilio said.

“There were like, 30-plus signatures that were needed to do a project. And because of ARTA, we were able to cut that process down,” he added.

He noted that any project that requires LGU involvement typically experiences delays.

“It is hard. We are talking about telco, power, and any project related to some involvement with LGU where there’s always a delay,” he said.

“So, I think that was a very big initiative that started during the pandemic but was extended by BBM (President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr.). So, those are ways that we can sort of help out on how we deal with the LGUs,” he added.

However, he said that improvements, particularly since ARTA ensures there is ease of doing business whenever projects require LGU approval.

“I commend ARTA for what they are doing,” he added. — Justine Irish D. Tabile