MANILA – The Philippine central bank said on Tuesday complacency is “not an option” as upside risks to inflation remain, as commodity prices may rise due to geopolitical tensions and adverse weather.

“Therefore, the BSP will continue to focus on maintaining price stability conducive to a balanced and sustainable growth of the economy and employment,” the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) said in a statement.

“As a whole, the BSP remains ready to respond when necessary, guided by its data-dependent approach,” it added. — Reuters