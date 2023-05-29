THE IMPLEMENTATION of key tax reform laws generated P202.8 billion in additional revenues in 2022, the Department of Finance (DoF) said.

“The total collection last year was 26.3% or P42.3 billion higher than the 2021 full-year incremental revenue of P160.5 billion on the back of full economic recovery due to lifting of stringent quarantine measures,” Finance Secretary Benjamin E. Diokno said in a statement.

Higher revenues were attributed to the comprehensive tax reform program (CTRP), which included the Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion (TRAIN) law; the Corporate Recovery and Tax Incentives for Enterprises Act (CREATE) law; the Tax Amnesty Law, and “sin” taxes on alcohol and tobacco.

Data provided by the DoF showed these tax reforms generated P709.9 billion in total revenues since 2018.

Total collections from the TRAIN law reached P216.5 billion, up by 27% from the P171 billion in 2021.

Excise tax collections on imported petroleum rose by 10.7% to P132.6 billion, “due to higher volume of oil imports,” the DoF said.

Meanwhile, collections from sweetened beverages rose by 12.7% to P44.3 billion, while those from tobacco jumped by 2.5% to P15.7 billion. Excise taxes from alcohol increased by 23% to P31.8 billion.

Also, documentary stamp tax collection jumped by 58.8% to P58.8 billion.

Data from the DoF showed that the government lost P51.1 billion from the reduced income tax rates in 2022, slightly lower than the P77.1 billion losses in 2021.

Meanwhile, collections from package 1B or the Tax Amnesty Law fell by 69.6% to P1.4 billion in 2022 from P4.6 billion in the previous year. The law granted an amnesty to unsettled estate taxes and delinquent accounts.

Data from the DoF showed revenue losses from the CREATE law reached P80.4 billion, higher than P68 billion in losses in 2021. This included P59.2 billion in losses arising from the reduction in corporate income tax rates.

The CREATE law was implemented as a pandemic relief measure for businesses through income tax reductions. Corporate income tax rate for micro, small and medium enterprises was lowered to 20% from 35%. Large corporations with taxable income above P5 million also saw rates reduced to 25% from 30%.

Actual collections from corporate income tax grew by 5.2% to P495.5 billion from P471 billion a year ago, reflecting “the full reopening of the economy,” the DoF said.

PROPOSED MEASURES

Meanwhile, Mr. Diokno said the government is expected to generate around P29.1 billion from several proposed tax measures that would be implemented in 2024.

The Passive Income and Financial Intermediary Taxation Act is seen to generate P8.5 billion next year. It is currently pending at the Senate committee level.

Data from the DoF also showed that the value-added tax on digital service providers is expected to raise P13.7 billion in revenues next year. It is also pending at the Senate committee level. If passed into law, it is seen to generate up to P18.2 billion in revenues by 2028.

The proposed excise taxes on single-use plastics and pre-mixed alcohol are also expected to generate P6.5 billion and P400 million, respectively, in fresh revenues.

The House approved on final reading the bill seeking to impose an excise tax on single-use plastics. The bill has been transmitted to the Senate.

Meanwhile, the bill imposing an excise tax for pre-mixed alcohol is pending at the House Committee on Ways and Means. — Luisa Maria Jacinta C. Jocson