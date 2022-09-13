THE Department of Agriculture (DA) said it has earmarked more than P100 million to help onion farmers acquire inputs and production facilities.

Funding levels for the industry in 2022 so far include P47.48 million for seed, seedlings and fertilizer, P35.67 million for production and post-harvest facilities, irrigation network services, and farm production machinery and equipment, P1.4 million for technology training and P10.05 million for research.

The target for achieving self-sufficiency is domestic production of 279,270 metric tons (MT) from the current 229,539 MT within five years, by increasing the land area planted to onions while simultaneously boosting productivity, according to the Philippine onion industry roadmap.

In 2021, the DA distributed delivery trucks and other vehicles worth P6.1 million to farmer cooperatives and associations (FCAs) involved in onion production and marketing. This gave FCAs with membership of at least 6,000 farmers access to 60 new markets.

The major onion-producing regions are Central Luzon, Ilocos, Mimaropa (Mindoro, Marinduque, Romblon and Palawan), and the Cagayan Valley.

The DA said it is also hoping to assist farmers in the Visayas and Mindanao in expanding production and expanding market linkages.

“Based on the roadmap…. the proposed key interventions along the value chain are production clustering, seed support system, infrastructure support, input subsidies, postharvest support facilities, and systemic interventions like consolidation centers, auction markets, and regulatory services,” the DA said.

“The roadmap also envisions a modern, competitive, and profitable onion industry providing high quality, safe, affordable, and sustainable supply of onion to meet increasing domestic and export demand,” it added. — Luisa Maria Jacinta C. Jocson