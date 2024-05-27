LISTED property developer Megaworld Corp. said it has earmarked an initial P5 billion to develop a Batangas beachside golf estate in the next ten years.

The company, through its subsidiary Global-Estate Resorts, Inc. (GERI), is developing the 150-hectare ha) Lialto Beach and Golf Estates in Lian town, Batangas, marking its 32nd township development, Megaworld said in an e-mailed statement over the weekend.

Lialto Beach and Golf Estates will include a residential village, an 18-hole golf course by the bay, a beach clubhouse featuring a 20-meter tall lighthouse, landscaped gardens, and nearly one kilometer of coastline.

The residential village of the property will offer lots ranging from 300 square meters to 1,200 square meters in size, including those situated along the fairways and on elevated areas.

“We designed this development for people who want to be surrounded by the beautiful vistas of the beach and the sea, while also enjoying an unparalleled golf lifestyle,” Megaworld Global-Estate, Inc. Vice-President of Sales and Marketing Javier Romeo K. Abustan said.

The property’s beach clubhouse will be exclusive to property owners and their guests. It will feature a modern, resort-inspired reception lobby, swimming pools with cabanas and lounge areas, changing rooms, children’s playground, a multi-purpose covered court, outdoor tennis court, yoga area, pocket parks and open spaces, and a viewing deck.

“Lialto came from the words ‘Lian,’ which is the municipality where the development is located, and ‘Alto,’ which means high altitude or height, a vivid description of how this development stands on an elevated area in this side of Batangas,” Mr. Abustan said.

The property will also have solar-powered streetlights. It will also adopt a mangrove area along the beach that will become the community’s protected marine sanctuary, the company said.

The project is approximately 2.5 hours away from Metro Manila and about 45 minutes away from Tagaytay.

From Makati or Taguig, it can be accessed via the South Luzon Expressway and the Cavite-Laguna Expressway leading to the Calatagan-Lian Highway.

Other GERI communities include Eastland Heights in Antipolo, Rizal; Twin Lakes in Laurel, Batangas; Boracay Newcoast in Boracay Island; The Hamptons Caliraya in Lumban-Cavinti, Laguna; Sta. Barbara Heights in Iloilo; Arden Botanical Estate in Trece Martires-Tanza, Cavite; Southwoods City in the Laguna-Cavite boundary; and Sherwood Hills in Trece Martires, Cavite.

Megaworld shares were last traded on May 24 at P1.85 apiece. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave