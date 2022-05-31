PRESIDENT-ELECT Ferdinand “Bongbong” R. Marcos, Jr. is tapping another central bank official for his Cabinet, this time Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) Assistant Governor Amenah F. Pangandaman to head the Budget department.

Mr. Marcos’ spokesperson Rose Beatrix “Trixie” Cruz-Angeles said at a news conference on Monday that Ms. Pangandaman will be appointed as secretary of the Department of Budget and Management (DBM).

Ms. Pangandaman served as DBM undersecretary and assistant secretary during BSP Governor Benjamin E. Diokno’s stint as Budget secretary. Mr. Diokno has also been named Finance secretary.

In a statement, Ms. Pangandaman identified the modernization of the budget system and incorporation of sustainability principles in government spending as her key priorities under the Marcos administration.

“My team and I vow to work with the rest of the economic team and continue the policies and reforms that we have long fought for,” she said. “We will strive to ensure prudent and transparent use of public funds in a way that allows us to regain lost ground while also uplifting the lives of the ordinary Filipino.”

The DBM is responsible for the preparation of the national budget. The outgoing Development Budget Coordination Committee (DBCC) has already said the proposed 2023 national budget is pegged at P5.268 trillion, representing 22.1% of gross domestic product.

Mr. Marcos earlier said he would work closely with the incoming 19th Congress for the speedy passage of the national budget, which analysts say would determine the strength of the Philippines’ economic recovery.

Ms. Cruz-Angeles also announced information technology expert Ivan John Uy will head the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT).

Mr. Uy had served as chair of the Commission on Information and Communications Technology under the administration of the late Benigno S.C. Aquino III.

Mr. Cruz-Angeles said Esperanza Christina G. Frasco, who was recently reelected as mayor of a town in Cebu province in central Philippines, would take over the Department of Tourism.

Ms. Frasco is the daughter of Cebu Gov. Gwendolyn F. Garcia, who promised a landslide win for Mr. Marcos and her running mate Sara Z. Duterte-Carpio during the campaign period. Ms. Frasco is currently serving as spokesperson for Ms. Duterte-Carpio.

Broadcaster Erwin T. Tulfo will head the Social Welfare department, Mr. Marcos’ spokesperson said.

Mr. Tulfo is the brother of Raffy T. Tulfo, who secured a Senate seat in the May 9 polls. — Kyle Aristophere T. Atienza