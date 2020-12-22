This destination is where businesses need to be in Iloilo City

Master-planned township Iloilo Business Park has everything businesses need to grow on this side of Western Visayas

It doesn’t take a lot to fall in love with Iloilo City, especially if you aim to make your business endeavor a huge success.

Cited as the city with the most business-friendly local government unit in the country outside Metro Manila during the recently concluded 46th Philippine Business Conference of the Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCCI), Iloilo City stands out as the only city in the Visayas that boasts this special recognition. This is a perfect follow-up to the city’s distinction after being named the “Most Business-Friendly Highly Urbanized City” also by PCCI in 2019.

Described as a “high-achieving, progressive urban center,” Iloilo City has been attracting a lot of attention from local and international business while also being a haven for ecology and cultural identity.

However, it takes more than a proactive local government for any business to prosper. Equally important is the abundance of a high-quality workforce, a continuously improving infrastructure, and a location that puts you in the center of sustained economic activity.

Within Iloilo City in Mandurriao is Iloilo Business Park (IBP), a 72-hectare township master-planned by property giant Megaworld, the biggest developer of office spaces in Iloilo. Megaworld Premier Offices (MPO) has approximately 100,000 square meters of gross leasable area in IBP to date, with 98% of its existing spaces currently occupied by local and international firms.

An abundance of prime office spaces in IBP

This comes as no surprise as the township concept proves very advantageous to most businesses that flock to Iloilo as it helps ensure convenience, sustainability, and ease of movement necessary to retain both clients and employees.

With 301 prime office units for sale, the 19-storey International Corporate Plaza can be the next home of your business within the city’s bustling central business district, that is Iloilo Business Park.

“So far, the International Corporate Plaza will be the most modern and state-of-the-art office tower in Western Visayas. Here, companies including entrepreneurs can own their office spaces and enjoy its generous facilities never been seen before in any office building in the region,” says Jennifer Palmares-Fong, vice president for sales and marketing, Iloilo Business Park.

With office spaces ranging from 26-65 square meters, ICP is set to rise in the 9-hectare Commercial and Boutique Hotel District within Iloilo Business Park.

The International Corporate Plaza is one of more than 70 office buildings under MPO’s portfolio. Today, MPO is handling over 1.3 million square meters of office spaces spread across more than 10 cities all over the Philippines.

Aside from ICP, Iloilo Business Park also plays host to several other office buildings in the city, including the Richmonde Tower, One Global Center, and Two Global Center, One Techno Place, Two Techno Place, and Three Techno Place, and One Fintech Place and Two Fintech Place.

Excitement beyond business

A dynamic business landscape is only a fraction of what Iloilo Business Park offers as the township carries Megaworld’s signature live-work-play lifestyle concept within its very DNA. Currently, the township plays host to residential condominiums Saint Dominique, One Madison Place, Lafayette Park Square, The Palladium, and Saint Honore.

The township also features world-class hotels Courtyard by Marriott Iloilo, Richmonde Hotel Iloilo, and soon Belmont Hotel Iloilo. Meetings, incentives, conferencing, and exhibition (MICE) events set in Iloilo have also found a home at the1.7-hectare Iloilo Convention Center (ICC), which is dubbed as the biggest convention center in Western Visayas.

There’s also the three-level Festive Walk Malland the 1.1-kilometer Festive Walk Parade, iconic components of the township that bring another dimension to the shopping and leisure lifestyle landscape in Western Visayas. Another centerpiece in the township is the Iloilo Museum of Contemporary Art (ILOMOCA), which showcases masterpieces from acclaimed local and international artists. ILOMOCA is housed inside the iconic Casa de Emperador building, which is also adorned by the bronze statue of local hero, Gen. Martin Delgado.