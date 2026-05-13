The Department of Education (DepEd) launched its procurement dashboard on Wednesday to strengthen transparency and monitoring of the agency’s projects and programs.

“This dashboard reflects our commitment to President Bongbong Marcos’ vision of a digital-forward and transparent government where every peso for our learners is accounted for,” Education Secretary Juan Edgardo “Sonny” M. Angara said in a news release.

Through DepEd’s Procurement Information Hub, the public can access a comprehensive overview of the total Approved Budget for the Contract (ABC) and the number of ongoing projects under the DepEd Central Office.

The budget distribution for programs under the General Appropriations Act, including learning materials and information and communication technology, can also be accessed on the platform.

The total amount of ABC shown on the platform is 49,204,212,390.50, while the total number of projects is 1,109. Computerization program currently has the highest ABC, followed by Textbook and Instructional Materials, and Basic Education Facilities.

Other sub-programs include learning tools and equipment, Last Mile Schools Program, Infrastructure for Safer and Resilient Schools, Disaster Preparedness and Response Program, among others.

“By opening our procurement processes to the public, we align with the President’s mandate to eliminate corruption and ensure that school infrastructure and supplies are delivered without delay,” Mr. Angara said.

The hub also features a list of awarded projects that details the individual project titles, contract amounts, quantity, dates of award and contract signing, and winning bidders.

The total number of projects stated on the platform is 166, while the total amount of awarded contracts is 11,646,568,259.12.

Bloombooks, Inc., Eduresources Publishing, Inc., Niclao Trading, in joint venture with JC Palabay Enterprises, Inc., and FEP (Print Town), Inc., are among the top bidders shown on the platform.

Apart from its procurement reports, the public can report procurement-related concerns, such as potential fraud or corruption, which the agency said encourages greater citizen participation and reinforces accountability.

“The initiative reinforces DepEd’s commitment to open governance and the timely delivery of essential education resources,” it said in a news release.

The DepEd Procurement Dashboard Hub is now accessible online. — Almira Louise S. Martinez