MALACAÑANG on Tuesday warned hoarders and profiteers amid the Middle East crisis as President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. ordered the Agriculture department to ensure the ample supply of rice.

Following the 6th Unified Package for Livelihoods, Industry, Food, and Transport (UPLIFT) Committee meeting on Tuesday morning, Mr. Marcos ordered respective agencies to ensure enough supply of oil and government funding for continuous support amid the Iran war.

“If it is proven that there is a conspiracy to increase the price of rice, the government will not hesitate to prosecute those involved and possibly impose a price cap,” Palace Press Officer Clarissa A. Castro told a briefing in Filipino.

“The President simply said that a way must be found to bring down the price of rice, and if there are hoarders and profiteers, the government will not hesitate to prosecute them,” she added.

Meanwhile, Ms. Castro slammed Senator Ma. Imelda Josefa Remedios “Imee” R. Marcos’ statement that the Philippines has been importing vegetables, like cabbage, instead of supporting local farmers.

Quoting Agriculture Secretary Francisco P. Tiu Laurel, Jr., Ms. Castro debunked the lawmaker’s accusation.

“The Department of Agriculture does not import cabbage,” she said. “As far as Secretary Tiu Laurel, Jr. is concerned, yes, [her statement] is fake news.”

Mr. Marcos established the UPLIFT Committee last March under Executive Order No. 110 as the Iran war threatens the Philippines’ supplies. — Chloe Mari A. Hufana