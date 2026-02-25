A SENATOR has sought an inquiry into allegations that former Philippine Marine personnel delivered large sums of money to top government officials, claims that have been denied by those implicated.

At a news briefing on Wednesday, Senator Maria Imelda “Imee” R. Marcos said she filed Senate Resolution No. 317 urging the Senate to investigate the money delivery scheme involving 18 former marines and their supposed cooperation with the International Criminal Court (ICC).

“I am hopeful that this will be the beginning of a very serious and comprehensive investigation, which will result in charges and punishment if there are guilty parties,” she told reporters.

“The allegations in the joint affidavit are extremely alarming and serious, involving dozens of lawmakers, Cabinet officials, high government officials, and even the President himself,” added Ms. Marcos, who had criticized the state for handing ex-President Rodrigo R. Duterte to the ICC last year to face charges of crimes against humanity connected to his war on drugs.

Ms. Marcos said the affidavit pointed to the government’s supposed secret cooperation with the ICC, which she said ran contrary to previous statements made under oath by key administration officials.

Lawyer Levito D. Baligod and the former military personnel said in a joint affidavit released on Tuesday that they had delivered suitcases of cash to President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. and other senior officials. They claimed they acted under orders from resigned Party-list Rep. Elizaldy S. Co.

The group also alleged that Mr. Co and former Senator Antonio F. Trillanes IV funded hotel accommodations for ICC investigators. Mr. Trillanes has denied the allegation.

Ms. Marcos, the President’s sister, called on the former military personnel to attend any Senate hearing on the matter.

“If you truly serve the truth, then face it here in the Senate,” she said. “The Senate will not run or turn its back — especially if there are those involved who should not be.”

The resolution was referred to the Senate blue ribbon committee during plenary session on Wednesday afternoon.

Separately, Philippine Navy spokesperson Capt. Marissa Andres-Martinez said four of the 18 people who claimed to have served as “bagmen” were never members of the Philippine Navy or Marine Corps.

“Majority of the individuals were discharged dishonorably from the service, while others were able to retire in good standing,” she said in a statement.

She added that the Navy respects constitutional processes, including judicial and legislative investigations. “The Navy does not and will never prevent any individual from testifying to the truth, as doing so would go against our core values and principles,” she said.

Malacañang also rejected the accusations. Palace Press Officer Clarissa A. Castro described the claims as lacking proof and part of what she called a “lousy script.”

“Recycled lies against the President. A lousy script — not award-winning, not clean,” she told a news briefing in Filipino.

Asked whether legal action would be pursued, Ms. Castro said enforcement agencies such as the Department of Justice, National Bureau of Investigation and Philippine National Police are mandated to act on complaints involving disinformation.

The allegations surfaced amid a government probe into a multibillion-peso flood control scam that has implicated several high-ranking public officials. The controversy has weighed on public confidence and state spending.

Mr. Co, who chaired the House Appropriations Committee, has been linked to the scandal. He faces graft and malversation charges over an allegedly anomalous road dike project in Naujan, Oriental Mindoro.

At a press conference on Tuesday, Mr. Baligod said the 18 men claimed to have funneled P805 billion to Mr. Marcos, former Speaker Ferdinand Martin G. Romualdez and Mr. Co. They also alleged they were ordered to exchange $2 million purportedly intended for ICC investigators, which they said was later given to Mr. Trillanes — an accusation he has denied. — Adrian H. Halili and Chloe Mari A. Hufana