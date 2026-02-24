SOUTH KOREA sees the Philippines’ chairmanship of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) as a springboard to upgrade bilateral ties, its ambassador said on Tuesday, framing 2026 as a pivotal moment for the two allies.

“As the Philippines takes on the ASEAN chair this year, we have a golden opportunity to elevate our strategic partnership to even higher heights,” South Korean Ambassador Lee Sang-hwa said at a luncheon with journalists ahead of the anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

The envoy said Manila’s leadership of the 11-member bloc provides an opening to align Seoul’s regional economic ambitions with the region’s growth trajectory, including through deeper trade and investment flows.

The anniversary — marking 77 years of bilateral relations on March 3 — comes as both governments seek to broaden cooperation beyond traditional security ties toward economic integration and cultural exchange.

More than 600,000 Filipinos visited South Korea last year, making the Philippines the largest ASEAN source market for Korean tourism in 2025, Mr. Lee said.

In return, over 1.3 million South Koreans traveled to the Philippines, but arrivals fell by 21% in the first 11 months of 2025. — Chloe Mari A. Hufana